Rick Had His 1st One-on-One Date With Michelle—Here’s How Far He Makes It on ‘The Bachelorette’

Rick is one of 30 contestants on The Bachelorette season 18 with Michelle Young. Michelle, a 27-year-old teacher from Edina, Minnesota, was a contestant on The Bachelor season 25 with Matt James, where she was the runner-up. Michelle was confirmed as the season 18 Bachelorette during the season 25 “After the Final Rose” special, where guest host Emmanuel Acho announced Michelle and Katie Thurston, who was eliminated in 10th place on Matt’s Bachelor season, as the next Bachelorettes. Katie, who was the season 17 Bachelorette, aired her season from June to August 2021. Michelle’s season will air from October to December 2021.

According to Reality Steve, Michelle was the first choice to be the season 17 Bachelorette but because of her job as a fifth grade teacher, she didn’t want to leave her students during the school year like she did on Matt’s Bachelor season, so ABC postponed filming for her until the summer when school is out. While Michelle was still in school, Katie filmed her Bachelorette season, which is why there were two Bachelorettes in 2021.

In an interview Entertainment Tonight in October 2021, Michelle explained that she wanted to find a love like her parents’ on The Bachelorette. “Growing up just with my parents, seeing how they treated each other through stressful times, I mean life is not always easy but the fact that they have been married for so long and they still laugh so hard? I am not going to settle for anything less,” she said. “That is what I am going to look for.” She continued. “Finding a relationship where it is not going to fade out. You can’t predict everything that is going to happen to you in your relationship but knowing that I have a person that is going to stick it out and has that same mindset is incredibly important.”

Tayshia Adams, who hosted Michelle’s Bachelorette season with Kaitlyn Bristowe, also teased to Entertainment Tonight in October 2021 that Michelle’s finale is unlike any recent Bachelorette finale. “How it ends? I don’t think we’ve seen an ending like what happens in a couple of seasons now,” Tayshia said. “We’ve seen a lot. So there’s a lot of highs and lows. It’s all good things. I would just say she definitely leans into her heart and puts it all out on the line.”

So what happens to Rick on The Bachelorette 2021 and how far does he make it with Michelle after their emotional one-on-one date, where he revealed that he told his mom that his dad was cheating on her. Read on to find out whether Rick makes it to the end.

Who is Rick from The Bachelorette 2021?

So…who is Rick Leach from The Bachelorette 2021? Rick is a 32-year-old from Munroe Falls, Ohio. He currently lives in Los Angeles, California. His Instagram handle is @rickleachjr. “Every day is an opportunity,” his Instagram bio reads. During his first one-on-one date with Michelle in week four, Rick revealed that he caught his father cheating on his mother when he was a kid. He later told his mom about the infidelity, which affected his relationship with his dad when he became older. In September 2021, Rick posted a photo with his mom with the caption, “Memorable weekend with mom, looking forward to next time.”

In his Bachelorette bio, Rick referred to himself as a “hopeless romantic” who wants to find his “heart’s true counterpart.” “Rick is a self-proclaimed hopeless romantic who has been thinking about his future wife for as long as he can remember. He finds romanticism in the small things in life and is the type of guy who will send you flowers at work for no reason but to say, ‘I love you.'” his bio reads. “He wears his heart on his sleeve because when he is into someone, he wants them to know and doesn’t want to play games. He does love a good game night though because he says he can tell a lot about someone’s personality when competition is involved. At the end of the day, Rick wants to find his heart’s true counterpart and someone who can make the world a better place alongside him. #Swoon.”

For his fun facts, Rick listed the following:

– Rick loves his dog, Nana.

– The movie Hitch taught Rick everything he needs to know about life.

– Rick is not a fan of double dates.

What is Rick’s job?

What is Rick’s job? Rick lists his job on The Bachelorette as a “medical sales rep.” According to his Linkedin, he works as a Senior Sales Representative at Bioventus, which he was promoted to in April 2021 after two and a half years as a Sales Representative. Prior to his current job, Rick worked at companies like Poplar Healthcare and VanDevere Chevrolet. He graduated from Walsh University’s DeVille School of Business with a bachelor’s of arts in marketing in 2013. He also earned a master’s of business administration from Loyola Marymount University in 2021.

“I am someone who loves working in the healthcare industry. I enjoy being able to provide value, not just to my clients but to their patients as well,” his Linkedin bio reads. “The opportunity to work with providers, their staff and patients is extremely rewarding. I thrive in building relationships and being able to develop those relationships into meaningful business opportunities. I love being able to provide a customer service experience that surpasses all expectations. I adapt to my environment and learn quickly as I have proven time and time again. I outwork my competition and never let a lack of preparation keep me from accomplishing my goals. I believe everyday has numerous opportunities waiting to be taken advantage of. With that in mind I do everything with purpose.”

Does Rick win The Bachelorette 2021?

So…does Rick win The Bachelorette 2021? The answer is no. According to Reality Steve, Nayte Olukoya, a 27-year-old sales executive from Austin, Texas, was the winner of Michelle’s Bachelorette season. Nayte proposed to Michelle during the Final Rose Ceremony in Punta de Mita, Mexico, where Michelle filmed her Fantasy Suites. Michelle accepted Nayte’s proposal and gave him her Final Rose. Brandon Jones, a 26-year-old traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, Oregon, was her runner-up. (For more spoilers about Michelle’s Bachelorette season and her winner, click here.)

Rick also isn’t next Bachelor for 2022. The season 26 Bachelor is Clayton Echard, a 28-year-old medical sales rep from Columbia, Missouri, who was eliminated on Michelle’s Bachelorette season before the finale. As for Michelle’s Bachelorette winner, Nayte is the seventh Bachelorette contestant to win and receive the First Impression Rose after Dale Moss (season 16, Clare Crawley); Garrett Yrigoyen (season 14, Becca Kufrin); Bryan Abasolo (season 13, Rachel Lindsay); Shawn Booth (season 11, Kaitlyn Bristowe); Roberto Martinez (season 6, Ali Fedotowsky) and Jesse Csincsak (season 4, DeAnna Pappas.)

Who is The Bachelorette 2021, Michelle Young?

In case you don’t know by now: Michelle Young is The Bachelorette 2021 for season 18. Michelle, a 27-year-old teacher from Edina, Minnesota, was a contestant on The Bachelor season 25 with Matt James, where she was the runner-up. During the season 25 “After the Final Rose” special, Michelle and Katie Thurston, who was eliminated in 10th place on Matt’s Bachelor season, were announced as the next Bachelorettes. Katie, who was the season 17 Bachelorette, aired her season from June to August 2021. Michelle’s season will air from October to December 2021.

So who is The Bachelorette 2021, Michelle Young? Michelle was a Division 1 college basketball player and played Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, from 2011 to 2015. Michelle’s current job is as a fifth grade teacher at an elementary school in Bloomington, Minnesota. She joined Instagram on April 2020, just a couple months before Matt’s Bachelor season premiered.

In her Bachelor bio, Michelle describes herself as an “over-worker” and described her “dream man” as confident but not cocky.” “Admittedly, she is an over-worker and says she is here because she is ready to find love and a man with whom to start a family,” Michelle’s Bachelor bio reads. “As a partner, she describes herself as loyal, compassionate and supportive, and shows love through acts of service. Her dream man is confident but not cocky and will look at her as his equal in all things.”

Her bio continues, “When Michelle’s not working, she loves to spend time with friends hiking and wine tasting. She is very adventurous in life and in appetite; she says that all of her favorite restaurants are local food trucks. Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place. She is looking for the superman to her superwoman and says that, together, she hopes that she and Matt can fall in love and change the world.” For her fun facts, Michelle lists the following: – Michelle is a catch-phrase queen. – Michelle loves to go ice cream taste testing. – Michelle is not into hot tub dates because they are too cliché.

