Rick Ross Gets the Terry Richardson Treatment (Wearing Fendi)

Rick Ross Gets the Terry Richardson Treatment (Wearing Fendi)

Spencer Cain
by
Rick Ross Gets the Terry Richardson Treatment (Wearing Fendi)
While we absolutely adore Terry Richardson and follow his Tumblr religiously, we’ve been a little bored lately. Obviously, we’re crazy about models and the emaciated Lower East Side folks about town that he constantly photographs, but we’d been waiting for him to reveal behind-the-scenes pictures of someone particularly awesome. Our wish came true today with these shots of the one and only Teflon Don, Rick Ross.

Mr. Rozay is a known fashion plate who recently listed his favorite designer as Tory Burch, so it’s only natural that he looked quite comfortable in front of Mr. Richardson’s lens. While many rappers have difficulty making a transition into mainstream success, everyone seems to have embraced Rick Ross — especially many of us at the StyleCaster offices.

Click through the gallery above for a look at the first of (what we hope will be) many collaborations.

You just have to wonder what these two talked about on set all day. 

Photo: Terry Richardson/

One thing Rick Ross and Carrie Bradshaw have in common? An apparent love of Fendi accessories. 

Photo: Terry Richardson/

Obviously, Rick was in high spirits on set. 

Photo: Terry Richardson/

You can't help but be jealous of his bling. 

Photo: Terry Richardson/

We can't wait for his inevitable clothing line. 

Photo: Terry Richardson/

