Rick Ross Loses Reebok Endorsement Deal Due to Controversial Lyrics

Clearly, Reebok takes its customers’ demands very seriously, as the giant brand fired rapper Rick Ross as their spokesperson following a series of protests last week. The controversy surrounding Ross started after UltraViolet, a women’s rights organization, caught wind of his new song “U.O.E.N.O.” which features lyrics alluding to date rape.

Hoards of people gathered in Manhattan at Reebok’s flagship store on April 4 to express their discomfort with the partnership, a move that clearly paid off. A spokesperson for Reebok told TMZ:“Reebok holds our partners to a high standard, and we expect them to live up to the values of our brand. Unfortunately, Rick Ross has failed to do so.”

They went on to say, “While we do not believe that Rick Ross condones sexual assault, we are very disappointed he has yet to display an understanding of the seriousness of this issue or an appropriate level of remorse.”

Ross—who happens to be a known fashion fan, having previously expressed his affection for Michael Kors and Tory Burch‘s designs, and frequently raps about labels like Isabel Marant and Balenciaga—has yet to comment on the matter, but our guess is his preferred sneaker brand is about to switch.

What do you think of the news—should Reebok have dropped him?

MORE: Bet You Can’t Guess Which Designer Makes Rick Ross Swoon