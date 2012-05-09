I Bet You Can’t Guess Which Designer Makes Rick Ross Swoon

While the Met Gala brought out the most elite people in the fashion world as well as Hollywood’s heavy hitters, there were quite a few questionable guests on the red carpet. And one of them was Rick Ross.

Let me first state that I adore Ricky Rozay. In fact, I have cold emailed his representatives multiple times hoping to do a feature with him and have not heard back because I’d imagine he gets tons of requests from lovely petite gentlemen like myself who just admire everything he stands for. (If you’re reading this, please respond!)

Anyway, shameless pleas aside, the Teflon Don stopped and chatted with the fine folks at VH1 who immediately inquired as to what he was doing there and what he was wearing. According to Rick, he was decked out in “Michael Kors for the big boys” and was there because he was “hangin’ with Lyor.” Lyor refers to Lyor Cohen, a big damn deal in the music industry and also the boyfriend of the effortlessly chic, effortlessly perfect Tory Burch. Which leads me to my next point…

When asked about what designers Ross likes, he responded, “Tory Burch is super cool, know what I’m sayin’?” without hesitation. YES! A man after my own heart. Anyone who knows me is aware that after a mere sip of Pinot Grigio, I will talk your ear off about Burch’s fantastic business sense and spectacular style. Even if he was giving shout-outs to Burch because they’re essentially in the same social circle, it’s equally awesome that they are in the same social circle. Tory Burch is the epitome of Upper East Side society doyenne, so the thought of Rick rolling a blunt on her Rococo coffee table makes me so happy.

Anyway, Rick — let’s chill.