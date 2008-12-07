This weekend, TMagazine.com published this Twisted Santa story that was so ugly, I couldn’t stop looking at it. Rick Owens recycled mink monsters were in two of these images and it was one of those moments when something was so ugly, it was actually cute. Think of a French Bull dog with an intense under-bite… Or a long haired chihuahua with its eyes bulging out of its head. Honestly, I’m obsessed! I also noticed that French Vogue featured these little monsters in their gift guide. (It’s comforting to know that I am not the only one that is completely infatuated with these furry little creatures.)

$850 for something that looks a lot like the Montauk Monster. I almost feel like Rick Owens is pulling a Juergen Teller on us. I would love to see the look on the face of the lucky tot who gets one of these in their Christmas stocking.