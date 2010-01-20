Rick Owens, Proenza Schouler, Lanvin Get Creepy Rag Dolls! We Need.

We’ve seen designers like Vera Wang create looks for Barbie Dolls, constructing custom-made, pint-sized frocks to dress the iconic doll. We have also seen entire runway shows of live models dressed up like iconic Barbie herself. If you thought that doll world peaked when Tyra Banks came to life in Life-Size, behold the “Supermodel Rag Doll,” created by Andrew Yang. The artist and former Dennis Basso employee has taken the runway looks of designers like Rick Owens, Proenza Schouler (above), Lanvin, and Marc Jacobs, and turned them into mini-rag doll replicas.

No detail went unnoticed in the creation of the dolls; everything from the painted faces and avant-garde hairstyles, to the intricate garments that correspond to looks seen on the Spring 2010 runway are perfected constructed. These dolls give the term “rags to riches” a whole new meaning.

If you can’t bear the thought of going on without these dolls, fret not. The fashion forward figurines can be yours for $600 each, available for purchase at The Kouklitas. And the good news just keeps on coming; Andrew Yang will also create a custom doll if there is a particular runway look you would like your doll to sport.



Ann Demeulemeester:



Marc Jacobs:



Lanvin:



Rick Owens:



Comme Des Garons:





