The Rick Owens Fashion Show Is Very Aliens-Meets-Egypt—and I Don’t Know How to Feel

I’ve seen a lot of very wild things making their runway debuts, but extra-terrestrials that look like they’ve landed in Ancient Egypt? That’s, like, next-level strange. Sure, we all witness some absurd styles during fashion week—during couture week, especially—but honestly there’s never been anything quite like Rick Owens’ Paris Fashion Week Spring 2020 show. Have aliens arrived on Earth after touring Egypt, or is it coincidence that Rick Owens always has this alien-chic vibe at his shows? Whether or not aliens have invaded Earth—and frankly, I’d prefer to stay in the dark on this one—they certainly have invaded the Paris Fashion Week runways.

On Thursday, the Rick Owens runway show featured so many alien-meets-Egypt-inspired looks. Rick Owens always manages to somehow make his models look like stylish cavemen or modern art projects, but his Fall/Winter 2019 and Spring/Summer 2020 collections have been filled with extra-terrestrial vibes. Where did these creatures come from, and why do they all want to be models?! I feel like I’ve been transported to another planet, and they’re very interested in high fashion. The Rick Owens runway show is filled with looks that will stay with you (or haunt you, TBH) until the end of time. Is this an episode of The Twilight Zone, or have spaceships just landed on Earth?

Below, you’ll find all the evidence you need to understand my thoughts on this spring/summer 2020 collection from Rick Owens. Aliens-meet-Egypt is honestly the most concise way to describe the looks, but you’ll have to see for yourselves all the intricate details the designer has put into this collection. Each look is truly a work of art and—dare I say—out of this world.