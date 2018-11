INVESTMENT PIECE: Rick Owens leather bomber jacket, $1950

An asymmetrical zip and extra-long sleeves give this classic a shot of Rick Owns’s unique edgy cool. Pair with jeans and a tee, a DVF floor-length confection, or even your sweatpants to always look great and never run of the mill.

If worn every day of fall and winter, it will cost: $10.71 per day

Rick Owens leather bomber jacket, $1950, at net-a-porter.com