INVESTMENT PIECE: Rick Owens Crocodile Leather Vest, $11,415, at net-a-porter.com

SWEET JUSTIFICATION: Rick Owens’ crocodile leather vest is not for the conservative dresser, the faint of heart, the PETA supporter, or the penny pincher. However, it is fabulous. Rick Owens is synonymous with the finest leather ready to wear pieces available and this piece exemplifies Owens’ unique design aesthetic. Crocodile leather is not the easiest material to work with, but the detailed paneling and modern silhouette of this vest makes it both classic and current.

PRICE PER WEAR: (IF WORN FIVE TIMES A YEAR OVER THE NEXT TEN YEARS): $228.30.