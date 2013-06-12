Rick Owens Designed A Line of Adidas Sneakers Because He Needed Motivation To Exercise

Hip Parisian streetwear designer Rick Owens is teaming up with sporty brand Adidas for a line of men’s and women’s sneakers that will debut at his menswear runway show in Paris later this month. And like any good fashion fixture, his initial inspiration came from something he saw was missing from his own life: cardio.

“I work out like a fiend but I hate, hate, hate cardio,” Owens told WWD. “I realized I’m in my 50s now and I need to do something for my heart and lungs. So, I’ve got to start running. I thought to myself, ‘What shoes am I going to wear running?’ I can’t wear my big chunky basketball shoes—I’d look like a dinosaur running through the Tuileries.”

So he teamed up with sneaker brand Adidas to make something sleeker, choosing to create designs based on a single shape in a range of fabrics and colors, with four styles for women and six for men. Staying true to his avant-garde clothing aesthetic—much loved by stars ranging from Kate Moss to ASAP Rocky—those colors stick to black, white, gray, bone, and pearl.

Click through the gallery above to see some of Owens’ most recent runway looks, and tell us: are you looking forward to seeing his sneaks?

