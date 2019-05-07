I Just Found an Incredibly Comfy Bralette That Actually Fits My D-Cup Boobs

Scroll To See More Images

If you have a chest that errs on the larger size, then I’m sure you’ve figured out how difficult it is to find an on-trend bralette that’s both comfortable and supportive. I had basically given up hope on my search for a simple, soft and comfy bralette that I could actually wear all day without feeling like I had to adjust my boobs every two seconds. When Richer Poorer sent me their new scoop bralette, I wasn’t sure how it would work on my D-cup boobs. Frankly, I didn’t expect it to fit at all, based on my experience with straight-sized bralettes. (I’m a size 16, so I usually shop plus-sizes anyway.) But, y’all, this bralette exceeded all my expectations.

I tried the Richer Poorer scoop bralette in a size XL. For reference, I typically wear a 38D in bras or a 1X/16 in bralettes. I never expected this scoop bralette to be as incredible as it is. Not only was the bra actually supportive (I wore it for an entire weekend without issue.), but OMG, it’s so freakin’ soft. As soon as I took it out of the package, the bralette felt like butter in my hands. And when I put it on, it felt as if I were wearing nothing at all. This Richer Poorer bralette is the real deal, friends, and my plus-size clothes-wearing, D-cup boob-having self is here to say that I’m a huge fan.

Whatever size your chest is, though, this bralette is so unbelievably comfy, you’ll want to get it in both the black and purple. I have the black now, but you know I’m about to go order more soon. And at $28, there’s no reason to not try this bralette. Seriously, I wore the scoop bralette all weekend long, and hardly had to adjust anything during the day. I went shopping, ate great food (My mom was visiting, so I really wilded out.), walked a lot—and I didn’t have any issues with this bralette.

Hopefully Richer Poorer will start to include extended sizes in the future, but if you wear up to a 1X, this bralette is totally doable. The scoop bralette is available in sizes XS-XL on the Richer Poorer website right now. I wore it with both a v-neck tee and flow-y blouse, so it’s truly very versatile and will probably go with just about any top you own. This bralette is a summer must-have for anyone (like me) who’s decided underwire bras are just not the way to go anymore. Catch me wearing this bralette every day for the rest of my life.