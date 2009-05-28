Richards + Richardson

Alexandra Richards has landed a new campaign to ad to her list, which includes the likes of Lucky Brand, Diesel and K-Swiss. This fall, she will also appear in ads for French Connection with her older sister Theodora Richards and DJ Tom Guinness (half-brother of Daphne Guinness).

According to WWD, the campaign was shot by Terry Richardson and art directed by Fabien Baron, formerly of Interview magazine.

Since the images aren’t out (or haven’t leaked) yet, we’ll tide you over with Terry’s latest shoot for Vogue Paris June/July featuring Anja Rubik.