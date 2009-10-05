Richard Nicoll: Fashion at Cerruti to be Headed Up by the Young Brit Designer

Richard Nicoll is one of the hottest up-and-coming young designers today. His collaborations with Thomas Pink, Topshop, and People Tree, are only a few of his amazing accomplishments thus far. Upon graduating from Central Saint Martins in 2002, Dolce and Gabbana bought out his entire graduate collection; that’s about the best first big break any young designer dreams of.

Six years later, Nicoll will design for Curruti, which will show in Paris come March. After a three-year break from womenswear, Curruti is back and going to be better than ever.

“Cerutti has a strong DNA, and the brand speaks to what I do – elegant tailoring,” said Nicoll. We are hopeful that the line will represent all of the design aesthetics that we love Nicoll for; minimal shapes, modern takes on classic cuts, and simple but effective combinations of separates.