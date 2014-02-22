Richard Chai on the Importance of Taking (Smart!) Fashion Risks

It’s one of the most widely doled-out fashion tips ever: take risks. But what’s not often considered is that taking a risk can sometimes be a bad thing—cue Björk’s now-iconic swan dress, or that time Celine Dion wore a low-back white suit with a Robin Hood hat.

New York-based designer Richard Chai knows this, and opened up to StyleCaster at the launch party for his collaboration with leather designer Andrew Marc at Scoop in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood.

“[I think it’s important] to take a bit of a risk, but always still want to look very beautiful,” Chai told us. “I think it’s really important and appropriate. Sometimes people take risks just for the sake of taking a risk, and it doesn’t really suit who they are. What’s really important in the end is that they still really look like themselves.”

But how does a woman make sure she’s dressing like “herself,” per se?