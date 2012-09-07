Richard Chai Love Spring 2013: Crop Tops, Prints, and Gold Lamé

Richard Chai Love took us from country club to nightclub in a single collection for Spring 2013, blasting Rolling Stones and Jane’s Addiction tunes along the way.

Capturing the lightness of the season, parkas and windbreakers floated down the runway atop flirty frocks and high-waisted skirts for day. Crop tops and midriff-baring pieces also popped up throughout (so no giving up on those sit-ups just yet!). Menswear received the same breezy treatment, with sheer tops and wide-legged shorts among the most notable pieces in the collection (and easily ‘borrow-able’ pieces for us ladies!).

While icy tones and ultra-feminine floral prints reigned for day, holographic details and gold lamé came out to play after dark. Embellished mini dresses and metallic shorts were equally as airy but far edgier than their daytime counterparts, and left us craving some serious sparkle for Spring. For men, double-breasted blazers made a comeback in a modern, two-tone twist, accompanied by tuxedo-stripe shorts.

The overall feel was sporty and comfortably cool in every sense of the word. Take a look at some of the best looks from the collection in the slideshow above.

Jilly Miscioscia is one of StyleCaster’s special correspondents for New York Fashion Week. When she’s not blogging for us, you’ll find her over on Sorelle in Style. Read all about her adventures throughout the week right here!