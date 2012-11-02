Richard Chai to Design Uniforms at the Andaz Fifth Avenue

The Andaz Fifth Avenue—a luxury boutique hotel operated by the Hyatt mega-chain in the Bryant Park area of New York City—has tapped Richard Chai to outfit its entire staff, from concierge service to the bartenders.

Each of the Andaz hotels—including properties in Jaipur, Costa Rica and China—has collaborated with a different fashion brand or personality on its staff uniforms. Empoloyees at the Wall Street location, for example, sport sleek separates from Theory.

According to WWD, the staff will be sporting three new Chai designs as early as January 1.

“I look forward to meeting the challenge of creating clothing that keeps up with their active roles and reflects the spirit of the hotel,” Chai told WWD.



Chai is the latest chapter in a decades-long tradition of fashion designers lending their talents to the hospitality industry. In 2006, Narcisco Rodriguez outfitted staff at the Gramercy Park Hotel, while Calvin Klein famously dressed employees at the Morgans back in the ’80s. Recently, Maria Cornejo tried her hand at uniform-desig for NYC restaurants Morimoto and Buddakan.

The Andaz is already a special favorite of the fashion-set; in the wake of Hurricane Sandy, both Chai and fellow downtown-dweller, Prabal Gurung, holed up in some of its suites. Chai tweeted from the hotel October 30 “Thank you [Andaz] for giving me a home away from home!”