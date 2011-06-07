Ricardo Tisci Has a Bloody Nose in Interview, Talks Dior

I love interviews, maybe even more than is normal. I love when people reveal odd, unexpected little tidbits about themselves especially people who you may even think are always highly serious and only about fashion. I’ve never met Ricardo Tisci, the Creative Director at Givenchy, but he seems so very likeable! Below, find out a little more about this Italian genius through an exchange with Donatella Versace in Interview Magazine and an update on all of those Dior rumors.

He loves women:

“For a designerespecially a male designerhe absolutely has to have that female voice by his side, which he listens to, he filters, he digests. Its a huge need, because when you see through the eyes of a man, you see a woman a certain way, and how they have little tricks of their own. And like I said before, my luck has always been how Ive had a family of women around me, and I have women who are very close to me nowfor example, Mariacarla [Boscono], Carine Roitfeld, Marina Abramovic”

He loves hip hop:

“I am fixated on Nicki Minaj and Antony and the Johnsons, but Im also one who changes around in music a lot. I love the conceptual aspect of Antony Hegarty or the voices of those back in the day like Lil Kim, Missy Elliott, Ciara. I love what evokes emotion in me…People always say, You are dark, you make dark dresses. You probably only love The Cure or Diamanda Gals. I love Diamanda Gals, but I also love Madonna, Beyonc, and Courtney Love. They are all from different worlds, but they all evoke emotions in me. I am someone who needs emotions and needs to transmit them. If that werent the case, Id be better off changing professions.”

He really loves his mom:

“They called me in to do Givenchy and I just thought, Wow. The first thing I did was sign my name. But I have to be sincere, I did that because my mom was leaving our family home and that thought really upset me. In a way, I didnt even think . . . It could have been Givenchy, it could have been anywhere, but the fact of thinking of my mother in a home for the elderly . . . I dont have anything against homes for the elderly, but my mom, after having nine children, after all the sacrifices, living in an apartmentit gave me anxiety. Being the only male in the family, I said, ‘No I cant let this happen.’ Therefore I signed, because I wanted to buy a house for my mom.”

He would feel really badly going to Dior and abandoning Givenchy, which is not to say he’s saying no:

Sincerely, I feel sorry for John. But for this moment I am leaving aside all the gossip of I am going here, I am going there, because there is a lot of gossip cir- culating and there always will be. I will tell you, in this moment, I am very happy at Givenchy and it is a moment in which I am bringing the game to the next level. So I tell you, I feel at home. Its as if it were my son. I dont know how to explain it. It would be very difficult for me to leave.

I still have no idea why he’s wearing a Rotweiler as a scarf or why his nose is bleeding in the image accomanying the article.