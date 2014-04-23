We Went to Iceland for Reykjavik Fashion Festival: All the Highlights

When you get invited to Iceland for the Reykjavik Fashion Festival, you don’t think about it, you just go. Because really, is there anything better than four days of fashion shows, sightseeing at natural wonders (like the tectonic plate divide between Europe and the U.S.) and meeting interesting people in spades?

Upon first entering Reykjavik in late March, I realized what a special trip I was in store for. And while the designers on display at the festival didn’t have the name recognition of the likes of Marc Jacobs or Karl Lagerfeld, they clearly have talent in spades. Take for instance, fashion label Ella, designed by Elinros Lindal, a tailoring pro. Or Magnea Einarsdóttir, a Central Saint Martins graduate, who is creating drool-worthy knitwear under the namesake label Magnea.

Luckily there are people like Helga Olafsson, an Iceland native who now lives in L.A., who started e-boutique Lasta Shop to bring the fashions created by Iceland-based talents to the world. “I’ve lived abroad for a number of years and every time I was in Iceland I would see these amazing designs from young Icelandic designers,” she told me of her motivation for starting the e-commerce store. “The industry is young here still and designers don’t have much of a budget to produce their collections. Instead of opening a physical store abroad I wanted to give them the opportunity to sell their clothes internationally, and Lasta Shop being online is the best option. I had the idea a year and a half ago, and it launched almost a year ago online.”

Iceland may be a world away for most us, but luckily there’s at least some access to the country’s homegrown fashion talents.

Photos By Ally Lindsay for StyleCaster