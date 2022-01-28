12 Swimsuits From Revolve We’re Buying Right This Second

Scroll To See More Images

Right now I’m in Boston prepping for what could be a record-breaking snowstorm. Ah, there’s no place like the northeast during the middle of winter. I’m not letting the empty grocery shelves, hours of shoveling and potential for power outages get me down, though. Because in my mind, I’m in the middle of a beach vacation in Cabo à la Hailey Bieber. Ever heard of manifestation? That’s what I’m doing until the temps get past freezing. And you know the thing that helps the most with my daydreaming? Online shopping.

I’ve been looking online for flattering and affordable swimsuits like it’s my job (for the record, it is… I’m the shopping editor here). The best place to find unique ones? Revolve.

You probably know the store for its selection of going out tops and wedding guest dresses that never miss the mark. But I’m here to tell you not to sleep on the incredibly cute and super trendy swimsuits they’ve got. And, boy, do they have a lot of them. I looked through the 2,000+ styles to find the most unique designs that offer anything and everything you could want in a swimsuit—cut outs, flattering fits, coverage, you name it—and found 12 options that I think are absolute show-stoppers.

These swimsuits are sporty, sexy and chic. But let me say one thing before I get to my favorites: I was disappointed to see no plus-size models showing these suits and was even more disappointed that the store didn’t offer sizes above an XL. This lack of variety is not and never has been OK, so hopefully the store recognizes its faults and changes for the better.

Now that I’m off my soapbox, check out some of the best styles they’ve got to offer. And remember this: every body is a smokin’ hot swimsuit body.

Eva Bikini Top

This sporty-yet feminine top will hold the girls in without restricting them iykwim. The color-blocking is an added bonus.

Dilara One Piece

This one-piece is giving southern charm and sex appeal all at once—and we’re here for it. Florals for the beach are, in every way, groundbreaking.

Jordy Top

Remember Ring Pops? This multicolored top proves that the blue raspberry and lime crossover is was the best.

Lala Bikini Top

There are a few things that will never go out of style. Among them: a black and white bikini top. Wear it with whatever bottoms you have because matching is not, and will never be, required with this neutral piece.

Gianna One Piece Bikini

This might look like a normal one piece to you, but wait until you see the back. You’ll be floored.

x REVOLVE Talie Bikini Top

Halter tops are at the top of the It-Girl Fashion Pyramid, and this suit shows why. It lifts your breasts while somehow keeping them covered, elongating your torso and helping your curves shine. The wrap-tie closure is *chef’s kiss*.

Call To Me Top

Big-busted girls: This top is for you. The under-wire design gently lifts breasts that might lie a bit lower without cramming them in an uncomfortable way.

Balboa One Piece

With this one piece, you’ll the same pair-with-anything benefits of a non-patterned suit but with added sex appeal and dimensionality. The cross-neck top takes this classic style to new heights.

Praia Long Cord Bikini Top

Do you hear that? It’s Miami calling. It’s begging you to buy this sexy tie-top, immediately book a vacation and wear it not only in the water but also out to the clubs.

Asymmetrical Cross Over Bikini Top

I’m just a girl, begging for every swimsuit brand to make suits at this creative caliber. I mean, come on. This psychedelic suit is a work of art.

x REVOLVE Funn Bikini Top

Who says bikini tops have to all be in the same triangle design? The ruffled shoulders and wrap-tie back make a statement without morphing the suit into something that’s too bold to wear on a chill beach day.

Aiken Top

Bury me in this highlighter-yellow top and equally as adorable cut-out bottoms.