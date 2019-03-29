Superdown Is Gen-Z’s Curated Online Retailer, and You’re About to See It Everywhere

Scroll To See More Images

It seems like retailers’ mission to snag the Millennial customer might be slowing down (Maybe we’ve ~killed~ too many industries.), as more and more brands focus on an even younger consumer—Gen-Z. Revolve’s new venture, superdown, is an online retailer curated just for the Gen-Z customer. (Think along the lines of Forever 21 or H&M.) The idea is that this generation will have the opportunity to shop looks that their favorite Instagram influencers and celebrities wear without spending every last dime from their summer job on one item. Simply, superdown is meant to be trendy and inexpensive—a way for Gen-Z to get all the clothes they want from one place.

Co-Founder and Co-CEO Michael Mente explains, “We wanted to provide our Gen-Z customer with a curated shopping destination filled with the brands she’s inspired by on the gram and loves to wear for all occasions. The superdown girl is trend savvy, highly social, she’s down to have fun and wants her style to reflect that.” The online retailer is basically a one-stop-shop for dressing like an Instagram influencer—really hitting it home that social media is becoming more and more pervasive by the day. In fact, superdown already has several influencer partnerships in the works. These influencers will not only wear pieces from superdown, but help create capsule collections. It’s basically a new take on “steal her look” tailored for Gen-Z consumers.

In order to keep up with the quickly-changing Instagram street style trends, superdown will have hundreds of new arrivals added to the site each week. The online retailer aims to move as quickly as Gen-Z—a task I wouldn’t wish on anyone, frankly. With constantly changing trends, new influencers gaining status at an alarmingly quick rate and a huge amount of content being produced every moment of every day, who can keep up? Apparently superdown can, and will continue to produce the clothes that Gen-Z wants to wear. So keep an eye out, because this online retailer is about to be all over your Instagram feed.

1. Victoria Skater Dress, $66 at superdown

2. Becca Wide Leg Pant, $62 at superdown

3. Rachelle Midi Dress, $72 at superdown

4. Frankie Tropical Romper, $68 at superdown

5. Agatha Straight Leg Jeans, $66 at superdown

6. Sharone Crop Top, $44 at superdown

7. Amy Chenille Sweater, $56 at superdown

