12 Pairs of Shoes From Revolve That You’ll Be Wearing All Summer Long—From Platforms to Sneakers

Recently, I took a peek at my under-the-bed storage situation and realized I have no shoes for summer. The season is perhaps the most fun, colorful and daring season to dress for, so what’s up with not having any exciting kicks in my collection? If you’re in the same boat as me, then it’s time for us to go on a shopping spree. The best place to throw our dollah bills at? Revolve, of course!

You might know Revolve for its stylish clothing; however, you should also know the retailer is stocked up on the trendiest shoes you could ever want. It carries popular brands like Converse, Jeffrey Campbell, Steve Madden and Dr. Martens—the list could go on forever.

Revolve has so many top brands along with the top styles to match. Platform sandals? Check. Strappy sandals? Check. Whether you’re going for Y2K, coastal grandma or sporty chic, there’s definitely a pair of shoes that you’re going to want on your feet ASAP.

Ahead, find 12 summer-ready shoes to add to your Revolve cart right this second because it’s time to up your shoe game and slay hot girl summer.

Larroude Dolly Mule

This platform mule is giving Bratz doll and Euphoria all in one and we want it now. The ivory color is also so versatile and will easily match with any summer ’fit you throw on.

Ganni Retro Pool Flatform

Puffy shoes aren’t going anywhere this summer and Ganni’s making sure of it. The brand’s pool-friendly puffy sandal comes in the cutest light pink shade.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Sneaker

You simply can’t go wrong with Chuck Taylors. They’re as timeless as it gets, but this pair has a bit of a twist. The 1.25-inch platform gives you a little extra height and a lot of extra flair.

Tony Bianco Tory Sandal

These ’90s-inspired Tony Bianco platform sandals are everything. The perfect going-out shoe for summer? It’s a yes from us.

Steve Madden Charlize Platform

These stacked platforms are the eye-catching heels we need to wear when we hit the town this summer. Pick pink for a bold statement shoe or black for a more versatile look.

Alias Mae Lune Heel

We predict strappy sandals to blow up this summer. Hop on the trend with Alias Mae’s Lune Heels. Wear them on vacay and to all your fancier functions.

TKEES Gemma Sandal

For a more casual everyday shoe, opt for the Gemma Sandal. Celebs like Gigi Hadid, Kourtney Kardashian and Alessandra Ambrosio are huge fans of TKEES and we think you will be, too.

Nike Air Force 1 ’07

Air Force 1s never fail, whether you wear them with a mini dress or a pair of jeans and a tee.

Jeffrey Campbell Xeniah Sandal

Are gladiator sandals making a comeback? We certainly think they should, especially when you have options like Jeffrey Campbell’s Xeniah Sandal.

Birkenstock Arizona High Shine Big Buckle Sandal

We couldn’t not include the most comfortable shoes ever. These Birkenstocks are simple and classy with their patent leather upper and gold buckles.

Dr. Martens Blaire Slide

Dr. Martens aren’t only for fall and winter. The brand designed these edgy slides that’ll elevate any casual ’fit.

Soludos Tall Wedge

We’re also anticipating the rise of the wedge this summer. Start with Soludos’ Tall Wedge because it’d make the chicest brunch, picnic or wedding guest shoe.