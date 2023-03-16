The 17 Best Styles From Revolve That Are on Sale For Under $50—Including Converse & Steve Madden

Scroll To See More Images

If you, like me, thought Revolve only sells pricier clothing, shoes and accessories, think again. I browsed the site and to my surprise, found loads of styles for under $50. Many of them are final sale items, but still, top brands for less than $50 is a true blessing. And when I say top brands, I mean Steve Madden, Vans, Free People, For Love & Lemons and more.

And these under-$50 Revolve sale items aren’t bottom-of-the-barrel items; they’re actually super cute and trendy. Strappy sandals, platform sneakers, ruffled dresses, corsets and low-rise pants are all included in this list. Our picks are styles you’re going to want to add to your cart to gear up for summer (and spring, if you live in one of the lucky warm-weather regions).

Shopping for a new season doesn’t have to blow a whole paycheck. Just take a look at Revolve’s sale section and you’ll see exactly what I mean. Solid brands with affordable price tags? You’re not going to find gems like these anywhere else, so load up your cart with the following marked-down styles.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Workwear Textiles Sneaker

Sub your beat-up white sneakers for these platform Chuck Taylors that are a whole $30 off. They’re the perfect color for summer.

Vans Era Sneaker

Vans are so versatile, you should always have at least one pair in your collection. They’re also Harry Styles’ fave sneakers, so we might be a little biased. Get the Era style for $43.

Steve Madden Varia Wedge

I was legitimately shook when I spotted these absolutely gorgeous light pink Steve Madden wedges for only $45 (they’re normally $130). They remind me of the Versace Triplatforms that cost $1,500.

For Love & Lemons Mono Midi Skirt

Waist cut-outs are certainly still trending, whether they’re on pants, a mini skirt or a midi skirt like this one. This seems like the perfect garment to wear on a tropical getaway. How could you not take advantage of this $110 discount?

Steve Madden Kenley Mule

All of this shoe’s colorways are on sale, but the Burnt Orange version, in particular, is currently $47 (a.k.a. $83 less than usual). Wear them to your next wedding, happy hour, date night or special event.

Steve Madden Kenley Mule $47 (was $130) Buy Now

More to Come Bea Ruched Mini Dress

This ruched and ruffled mini dress is the perfect color for spring and summer. Dress it down with sneakers or elevate the look with heels. You shouldn’t need to think twice about this $22 steal!

Superga 2708 Hi Top Sneaker

Hailey Bieber, Kate Middleton and so many other celebs rock Supergas, and this hi top pair has such a good price tag right now ($48 instead of $85). You can never have too many white sneaks!

Superdown Ruth Diamond Chain Skirt Set

This is the only garment you need for the special occasions on your calendar. It’s sleek and sexy, and the strap details are drool-worthy. It typically costs $94 , but is down to $42.

1.STATE Ruffle Mini Dress

Whether you’re going on vacay, to the beach or to brunch, the Ruffle Mini Dress is soon to become your summer uniform. Grab it for only $42 right now.

ASTR the Label Toledo Dress

Level up your slip dress game with this silky number from ASTR the Label. The ruched detailing makes it different from any of the dresses you already own. It’s also somehow over $100 off!

Lovers and Friends Devon High Rise 90’s Cut Off Shorts

Short shorts can be quite uncomfortable at times, so instead, opt for these high-rise cut-off shorts. Style them with a lightweight white button-down shirt and some flat sandals for an everyday summer look. Denim shorts for $44 is unhead of.

Superdown Ramona Corset Top

Barbiecore isn’t going anywhere, so bring it into summer with this hot pink corset top that’s only $17 (!!).

Camila Coehlo June Top

Got a bunch of festivals and concerts lined up this summer? Drop this halterneck top right into your cart for an eye-catching look. A $110 discount is so hard to pass up.

Camila Coehlo June Top $20 (was $130) Buy Now

Remi x Revolve Niki Top

Shimmer all summer long in this beautiful bright blue top from Remi Bader’s collection with Revolve. Instead of paying $70, snag it for $24 while you can.

Superdown Alondra Halter Wrap Top

All of your going-out outfit woes are solved by this pretty pink halter top that’s down to only just $24.

Bardot Darcie Halter Top

This chic halter top paired with any length skirt is the winning outfit combination for summer. A $40 markdown? Don’t mind if I do!

SNDYS x Revolve Axel Low Rise Pant

Trousers are closet mainstays, but do you have a low-rise pair? Hurry and shop these pants for under $40.