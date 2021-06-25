10 Summer Pieces I’d Shop From Revolve—If They Carried Plus Size

Scroll To See More Images

There’s something really special about an online shopping experience with a strong vibe and clear point of view. I love going to a site and knowing I’ll be able to scroll through all the cutest on-trend styles in one place. I feel like Revolve is the prime example a site that makes shopping easy and discovering new brands inevitable. Their aesthetic is strong and consistent—and one that often overlaps well with my own personal style. Every time I visit their site, I see a whole slew of things I want to wear. One (major) problem though: I can’t shop there.

I’m a size 18—the average size in the USA—but there’s virtually nothing on the Revolve website that will fit me. Of 28,853 items of clothing on Revolve, only 56 come in an XXL at time of writing—and when you look at the size chart, that actually translates to a small 14/16 at best. Some of that is on the designers (many brands on Revolve don’t make plus sizes at all) but it isn’t just a case of brands excluding plus. Many of the labels that Revolve carries, like AFRM, Beyond Yoga and For Love & Lemons, do actually offer extended sizing. But you won’t find those sizes listed on Revolve, where the selection for these brands tops out at XL or 10/12.

I’d love to be able to shop at Revolve and I know I’m not alone. I created the #plussizeplease hashtag movement back in 2014 to be a tool for plus-size babes to tell brands what they want—and thousands of responses later, the demand for more and better options is clear. In these asks, Revolve has come up time and time again. Over 67 percent of women in America are currently left out of their sizing, so that is a massive untapped market for Revolve, one that could be a game-changer if they answer the call for #plussizeplease in a genuine fashion.

As a brand consultant for companies that are considering extending their size range, I often come up against ideas that “the plus size woman” doesn’t want the same thing as her thinner counterparts. That’s a major misconception, and one that can hurt a brand’s bottom line if not corrected. Plus size women are not a monolith; there are plus shoppers with all sorts of aesthetics and budgets, just like there are straight-size women with varying sartorial tastes.

As a fashion blogger with an engaged audience of plus-size women, I have a lot of readers that are all about the Revolve aesthetic, who would love to have the option to shop there. And I personally would be sharing and linking the Revolve pieces I longed for—if only they offered plus.

In the name of manifesting, I’ve rounded up some of their current styles I’d absolutely love in #plussizeplease below.

