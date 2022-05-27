Revolve’s Memorial Day Sale Includes Major Discounts (Up to 65% Off!) on Loveshackfancy, Cult Gaia & So Many Other Designers

Scroll To See More Images

Once summer hits, it seems like there’s always something to celebrate (though this may just be because I have a Gemini birthday). Between birthday parties and backyard barbeques to beach weddings, special events are whatever and whenever you make them. I’m considering the Revolve Memorial Day sale its own special event—thanks to this huge occasion, dressing for the occasion (yes, all of them) has never been easier.

For the next few days, Revolve has thousands of items on sale for up to 65 percent off and I scrolled through all of them. If you’re planning on shopping all of the Memorial Day sales, I’d recommend starting with Revolve since it includes every trendy brand you’d want to shop for anyway. The biggest takeaway from my research AKA daily online shopping habit), is that Revolve’s sale is especially good if you’re looking for something dressier to wear and the designer discounts are too good to pass up.

For my upcoming events, I have my eye on a frilly Loveshackfancy mini-dress that is easy to dress up with heels or down with a denim jacket. I also can’t resist getting major savings on pieces from designers like Cult Gaia—the brand’s knit dresses are known for being a super flattering celeb favorite.

I’ve put together my own list of favorite things from Revolve’s Memorial Day sale so keep scrolling to shop my picks.

Sinclaire Maxi Dress

I’m planning a beach vacation and love the contrasting look of glittery glam against neutral sand. This sparkly halter dress is just what I’ve been looking for.

Jeralyn Midi Dress

This LBD is deceptively simple from the front and has a major wow factor from the back. The delicate straps are a sleek and unique way to show a little skin.

Layla Pant Set

A major perk of a matching set is that it can be dressed up while still being super comfortable. This red set just needs a pair of heels to take it from day to night.

Maxwell Dress

Shades of red and orange are burning bright this summer and this asymmetrical mini dress by Amanda Uprichard will look so hot for a night out.

Joplin Midi Dress

I’m calling it right now, cheetah print is making yet another comeback. Race ahead of the trend with this strappy tank dress.

Roth Dress

It’s always a great day if you find a Loveshackfancy dress on sale! This tiered floral number works for a flirty date night or a cute everyday outfit.

Meilani Top

Whether your pair this draped top with black slacks or a sparkly mini skirt, you’ll be the chicest chic at the event.

Solare Mini Dress

Hey party girl, this teal mini dress called and it’s ready for a night on the town. To complete the look, pair the off-the-shoulder silhouette with statement earrings.

Bank Knit Dress

Cult Gaia basically invented the knit cut-out dress and this version is ultra-flattering. You’ll want to wear it to every event on your calendar.

Avery Dress

A floral dress will always be a good outfit option, regardless of the occasion. I love the pink and yellow color combination on this one.

Feather Mini Dress

Feathers on a mini dress make for a major moment (and great Instagram content).