My Favorite Pairs of Designer Jeans You Can Find on Clearance at Revolve

Scroll To See More Images

Revolve is one of the coolest e-tailers you can shop from — at least in my humble opinion. The LA-based website is brimming with trend-forward designer and contemporary labels, from up-and-coming brands like Line + Dot and Privacy Please, industry champions like For Love & Lemons and Free People, and of course, plenty of quintessential cool-girl favorites like Anine Bing and Re/Done denim. And speaking of denim, Revolve’s jean sale category is also pretty impressive, and while you not think of Revolve as a sales-driven site, there are actually a lot of scores to be found in this under-looked virtual aisle. Surprisingly, this expansive section of designer denim markdowns isn’t solely restricted to out-of-season styles or dated trends, either. I scoured the entire sale section to discover the best finds, and found plenty of best-selling styles, including GRLFRND’s beloved Karolina Skinny Jean, MOTHER Dazzler Crop, and a couple of pairs of Wrangler’s Heritage jeans in a few different washes.

There’s been no shortage of sales to shop this summer, and while my wallet is feeling a bit drained from a season-long spending free of “guilt-free” purchases, jeans have always been on sartorial staple that I don’t really mind dropping a pretty penny for. If the fit is right, the price is usually right too. With that being said however, I literally live for a bargain, and firmly believe that there is absolutely no reason to pay full price when you literally don’t have to. As a shopping editor, I actually enjoy the endless act of scrolling through pages of sales (even though I will probably have arthritis by age 30) when I online shop in order to find the best deals to be available. It’s like a treasure hunt for me, frankly. But, I also do realize most people aren’t really down for to invest their spare time time scouring the web for hidden gems. So friends, I did the work for you and rounded up some of the coolest jeans on discount to scoop up before they sell out for good. You’re welcome.

You’ll be channeling major ’70s vibes with these discounted babies.

I am really surprised that these got marked down before selling out. They’re a top-seller.

The perfect straight leg for showing off any type of shoes.

I personally am all about the printed jean trend for fall. They’re an instant outfit maker.

Wrangler made a major comeback this year.

A pair of washed black denim is an essential piece that every closet should have.

The perfect high-rise crop with a wash well-suited for any season.

Cream-colored jeans have become one of my favorite trends of the year.

There’s a reason these are a best-seller. They look like authentic vintage denim, but are also ridiculously flattering (unlike the thrift store finds).

Um, that’s a majorly steep discount. Adding to cart.

Re/done almost never gets marked down. You might want to take advantage now.

The exposed button fly is such a flattering detail on a high-rise cut.

Ahtleisure jeans.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.