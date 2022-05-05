I Stalked Revolve’s Entire Site to Find The 10 Best Tops For Work & Play

Scroll To See More Images

I don’t even wear long sleeve tops in the winter, so you can bet that by the time summer comes around, I’m ready to shed my jacket and let my arms breathe in peace. One of my favorite things to do during a night in is to put on my favorite show (right now it’s Gilded Age), and plop my laptop on my chest as I scroll for unique outfit finds. And of course, like with any night in, wine is optional and encouraged.

Luckily for you, I turned my guilty pleasure into this article, which plucks out the 10 best tops that are available at Revolve right now. These ‘fits are the perfect mix of going out, date night and work wear that will get you through the summer. You’ll stand out from the crowd, and even more so, you’ll stay cool, because that’s the number one thing I look out for when summer shopping. I know going to work sucks when it’s finally 80 degrees out, but if you have on an outfit you’re excited about, it makes the day go by that much faster, trust me.

The best part about these tops is how easy they are to style, too. Most of them look effortlessly cool-girl chic just by adding a pair of jeans to them. Plus, I found a seriously cute Moschino dupe that I added to the cart so fast, so feel free to do the same.

All that said, these are the top 10 best tops available at Revolve right now.

Free People Night Rhythm Corset Bodysuit

Yes I have this bodysuit, yes I’m obsessed with it and yes I get compliments whenever I wear it. It’s made to look like a corset but has fake boning down the side, so instead of metal wires, it’s just fabric, making it uber comfortable. Also, I’m tall (5’9) and usually size up on bodysuits to make sure they fit but didn’t need to on this one!

Miaou Long Sleeve Tee

Is anyone else absolutely obsessed with Miaou? Their corsets are phenomenal and this long-sleeve number from the brand is the perfect transition top from office to club. Just add a micro mini skirt!

Kendall Lace Crop Top

How cute and fun is this lace embellished crop top? I love the unique neck and hemlines and it’s affordable to boot.

Adona Top

I love the bright blue color and built-in underboob shaper that helps to keep everything a little more in place. The criss-cross straps at the hem add a unique flair.

Mollie Top

This footballer-look crop top is so in right now and looks great with your favorite gold necklace and jeans. It’s the perfect no-fuss look that’s still super head-turning and cute.

21 Crop Top

It’s giving Kendall Jenner at the 2015 Met Gala and I am here for it. It’s the cute and cropped version of her elegant green gown.

Catey Corset Top

This bright pink crop top has Megan Fox vibes. Now you just need a tall rapper boyfriend to go with it.

Versace Jeans Couture Tee

For all my queens who love designer labels, this one won’t break the bank. Pair it with your favorite Amazon sunnies and no one will ever know you didn’t spend thousands of dollars on this ~lewk~.

Boyfriend Crop Shirt

The mix of white and baby blue colors makes this button-down perfect for wearing to the office during the summer.

Lexy Moto Faux Leather Corset

Obsessed is an understatement. If you’re a fan of Moschino and the moto-look that Jeremy Scott is obsessed with, this is the perfect dupe that gives off the same vibe.