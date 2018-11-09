Revolve’s Black Friday Deals Are Great for Stocking Up on Sparkle

Scroll To See More Images

If your cold-weather wardrobe is growing weary, monotonous or bleak (already), Revolve is here to answer your prayers. The store is stacked with luxe velvets, sleek silk-satins and shimmery sparkles. Even better: Once Revolve’s Black Friday deals kick in, you should be able to score all of that (and more) for a serious discount.

Now, Revolve’s Black Friday sale has yet to kick off. There’s a “Pre-Black Friday Sale” page up and running on the brand’s website, but it’s totally empty—effectively teasing anyone who decides to click on it.

And unlike other retailers, Revolve isn’t necessarily consistent in its offerings. Last year, shoppers scored 50 percent off items in the dress shop—but only items in the dress shop. Two years earlier, customers received 80 percent discounts on select items and an additional 20 percent off items on the Black Friday sale page.

In other words, Revolve’s Black Friday deals run the gamut. So we’re not sure what exactly to expect for Black Friday 2018—but we know it’ll probably be good. (Hard to argue with discounts in the 50 to 80 percent off range.) Oh, and true to form, we’ll update you the second we learn more.

Since we can’t arm ourselves with information, we’ve armed ourselves with shopping picks—specifically, the Revolve items we hope make it onto the sale page.

Ahead, you’ll find the 17 (chic AF, on-trend AF) pieces we’ll have in our shopping carts the moment they hit the Black Friday sale page. (Let’s be real—even if they don’t get marked-down, we’ll probably them anyway.)

Bardot Raven Dress, $119 at Revolve

Slinky velvet dresses are officially our kryptonite.

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Charlie Pant, $158 at Revolve

Sleek silk-satin pants are elegant no matter the season, but they’re a particularly great way to switch up your fall wardrobe.

Jaggar Essential Snake Heel, $162 at Revolve

Iridescent snakeskin might just be the most 2018 thing we’ve ever seen.

Endless Rose Sequin Mini Dress, $86 at Revolve

Because it’s never too early to shop for New Year’s Eve.

Free People Abby Road Corduroy Duster, $198 at Revolve

A corduroy trench? We’re in heaven.

Majorelle Carrington Top, $148 at Revolve

Introducing: your new favorite going-out top.

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Sabrina Dress, $228 at Revolve

A holiday dress worth turning heads in.

Brixton Ashland Cap, $42 at Revolve

The 2000s are back, baby.

X by NBD Xavi Embellished Sequin Skirt, $228 at Revolve

Forget black jeans. Wear this to the club, instead.

Norma Kamali Oversized Velvet Jacket, $350 at Revolve

Part blazer, part blouse, part robe—all chic.

Raye Depp Boot, $188 at Revolve

These sleek boots are sure to add some much-appreciated texture to any ensemble.

Tularosa Kaylee Dress, $218 at Revolve

Summer’s favorite tropical print got the NYE treatment.

Lovestrength Stardust Hip Belt, $119 at Revolve

A belt that’ll dress up your look, rather than just holding it together.

A.L.C. Maeve Top, $325 at Revolve

Three words: Sparkly. Animal. Print.

Paradigm Ace Earrings, $97 at Revolve

Because no OOTD is complete without a statement accessory (or two).

Lovers + Friends Nolan Mini Dress, $178 at Revolve

A dress that’ll take you from the holidays to NYE—and probably to your birthday party, too.

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Marcel Top, $158 at Revolve

Sequins done with serious graphic flair.