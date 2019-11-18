Revolve’s Black Friday Sale Is Ideal for Snagging Statement Designer Pieces on Discount

Scroll To See More Images

A good man—er, I mean sale—is hard to find, especially when it comes to designer clothing and accessories. Luckily for all you bargain hunting fashionistas out there, the Revolve Black Friday 2019 deals are sure to help you on your search for the perfect designer look.

Because there are so many Black Friday sales, it can be difficult to discern which ones are worth your time—and precious cash. Here’s the deal, though: Sometimes it makes more sense to devote your Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping to higher-priced items.

While it’s tempting to snag a few $10 tees that are usually $20, it might just be more worth it to splurge on a designer item you can get with a discount. If we do the math (I know, I know. Just bear with me.), we’ll discover you can actually save more when higher-priced pieces are on sale. Say a shirt costs $50 originally, and is 50 percent off. Your final price would be $25, saving you $25. However, if a designer shirt is originally $200 and is 50 percent off, you’re saving $100. Sure, you’re technically spending more, but you’re most likely getting a higher quality product that will last you for years.

Revolve’s Black Friday 2019 sale is likely to be full of incredible designer finds that are totally splurge-worthy. Instead of looking for basics, Black Friday sales are the time to go for those statement pieces you might not buy full price. In 2018, Revolve offered customers up to 65 percent off items for their Black Friday sale, so you’re bound to get some really great deals in 2019 as well. Below, you’ll find some of our favorite Revolve picks to keep an eye on for Black Friday. Of course, we wouldn’t blame you if you want to go ahead and snag these trendy designer pieces now.

The holiday season calls for myriad party dresses, and this one is top of our list.

A statement coat is a must-have for fall and winter.

Can you ever have too many party dresses? The answer is no.

It’s almost cuffing season, am I right?

Sequins, sequins and more sequins.

This adorable top is perfect for going out or wearing to casual holiday parties.

This statement purse is totally splurge-worthy.

Yes to those feather details.

These earrings are sure to elevate any outfit.

Animal print will never go out of style.

This clutch is sure to get you through all your winter activities.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.