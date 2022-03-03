Revolve Is Having a Once-in-a-Lifetime Sitewide Sale—Here’s What to Shop to Save The Most

Scroll To See More Images

There comes a time in every young woman’s life when their favorite, most beloved store hosts a sale to end all sales. If you’re a fan of Revolve, that time is now. The fashion hub and destination for all things trendy—this includes incredible makeup, shoes and accessories—is having a huge anniversary sale and quite literally everything on the website is discounted. You can finally save big on that corset top you’ve been eyeing, along with those adorable wear-anywhere mules on your wishlist. Sales like these only come around once in a blue moon, so take advantage while you can. It’s the perfect opportunity to stock up on spring clothing and fill your closet with more warm-weather essentials.

Spring cleaning? Nah, our minds are on spring shopping.

Here’s the thing: Sitewide sales are daunting. When everything has a discount, it’s hard to narrow down what exactly you should buy, and what you should wait on. Here’s the game plan: seeking out transitional staples that are maybe a tad pricier than you might usually go for. This includes items like jeans, high-quality tops and versatile jewelry. Grabbing things now that will last you a few years is the best way to go. After all, you can get a pretty good $20 tee from pretty much anywhere. What you can’t usually get is a springy wedding guest dress for 18 percent off right before peak ceremony season.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite items on sale that are more than worth buying. Check them out, use them as inspo and get your wallet ready—the Revolve anniversary sale won’t last long. Be sure to use promo code HAPPY18 to get the 18 percent off discount at checkout.

Leilah Buttoned Cardigan – now $47.56

A lightweight cardi set is a quintessential spring outfit. The ensemble is cute, comfy and effortless. It’s perfect for those first few spring days where it’s still a bit chilly, but brunch is on the calendar.

Leilah Buttoned Cardigan

Charlotte High Rise Straight Jeans – now $186.96

A pair of casual yet structured jeans is necessary whether you’re a young professional or an experienced boss. This stylish pair has a bit of a distressed finish that’s stylish enough to flow with a night-out ‘fit, yet put together enough to rock at the office or at a lunch with the in-laws.

Jeffrey Campbell Bubblegum Mule – now $36.90

Why yes, this bubblegum shoe is the one thing you’ve been missing in life. The wider low heel keeps it comfy while the jelly upper and shiny finish gives the pair of shoes a unique photo-ready finish.

Campbell Corset Top – now $184.50

It’s a proven fact that a chic corset top will make you feel like the hottest person to walk the planet (you are, FWIW).

Jaliyah Ruched Mini Dress – now $69.70

Everything about this—the ruched fabric, floral pattern and puffy sleeves—makes the dress stand out and turn heads.

Papillon Midi Pant – $98.40

Top-of-the-line workout leggings usually look black and plain, which is why these green striped ones are so welcome.

Capsize Necklace – now $16

In case you missed the memo, we’re explicitly wearing layered necklaces this season à la Hailey Bieber. This beachy number is begging to be worn on your next vacay, but would also look so adorable with a pair of your fav sweats. It’s on sale already, so the 18 percent discount code won’t work, but it’s more than half-off, so we don’t mind.

Milena Hooded Jacket – now $135.30

FYI, bomber jackets are back—Kendall Jenner said so. This one pairs two of our fav things, jean jackets and hoodies, into one comfy and casually cool look.

x REVOLVE Diana Gown – now $176.30

This wedding season is about to be a lot… Everyone and their mother is getting hitched, which means wedding guest dresses are suddenly a necessity. This one is light enough to wear in the spring but long enough to rock in the winter.