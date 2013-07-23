Want: A Sporty Reversible Bikini That Will Always Be In Style

What: A sporty halter bikini that reveals just the right amount of skin.

Why: We love how the pale yellow pops against the black multi-strap detailing, and the flattering ruching at the bust is a nice touch. Plus, the top is reversible (the other side is a gorgeous shade of coral), which lets you rock one of the season’s hottest swimwear trends: mixing and matching top and bottom.

How: Maintain the bikini’s sporty aesthetic by tossing on a chic baseball cap and either board shorts or some rad cutoffs.

L*Space Reversible Colorblock Strappy-Back Bikini Top and Strappy-Side Bikini Bottom, $73 each; at Saks.com