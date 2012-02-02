StyleCaster
‘Revenge’ Star Gabriel Mann Talks Fame, Costco Encounters

In the deliciously wicked world of ABC’s Revenge, plotting and scheming is just another day in the life. And while we admire Emily Thorne’s (Emily VanCamp), “go-for-the-jugular” approach for avenging her father, it’s her partner-in-crime that had us at hello.

Nolan Ross is the friend we wish we had and the comic relief we desperately seek during our weekly Tivo time-outs. Obviously that has a lot to do with the actor who plays him (a.k.a. Gabriel Mann), but it’s nice to know he finds his gazillionaire dot-com wonderkid just as amusing as we do.

“I’ve been given a goldmine with this character,” he admits in a recent interview. “If I crack up and can’t get through my lines during the table reads then I know we have a winner.”

And as popular as the show has become (and trust me when I say pretty much everyone in fashion is obsessed with it, even including DKNY PR Girl), it’s those obscure fans that tickle Mann to no end — especially the ones lurking at Costco.

“This guy is driving by me in this monster truck and he’s yelling, but I am not quite sure what he is saying,” the actor explains. Unsure of what to expect next, Mann says the encounter quickly turned into a fan appreciation moment when the driver excitedly leaned out the window and yelled “You’re Nolan Ross!”

Why yes he is, and we wouldn’t have him any other way.

