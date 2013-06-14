The 14 Best TV Wedding Dresses: From ‘Gossip Girl’ to ‘Friends’

Let’s face it: We all love a good celebrity wedding. When People released photos of Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel‘s wedding, we were at the newsstand before it even opened. (Come on, who isn’t a sucker for an A-list name in a designer gown?)
While there can’t always be a Hollywood wedding for us to gawk at, TV has actually provided us with equally as fabulous weddings—and more importantly, wedding dresses. From the series finale of “Gossip Girl,” when we were treated to two stunning wedding dresses from top bridal designers, to the gorgeous white gown on “Grey’s Anatomy,” there have been tons of buzzy TV frocks over the years—and we couldn’t help but compiling a gallery with some of the best ones ever.
Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) finally tied the knot with Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick) on the December 17 series finale of "Gossip Girl"—and she did so in a custom Elie Saab dress. Considering it was her second wedding, it was nice that she opted for a non-white dress. We let out a collective "Aww!" when they made it official.
In the last five minutes of the episode, Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively) and Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley) put their differences aside and tied the knot. Given Serena's flair for the dramatic, this Georges Chakra Couture gown with gold detailing suited her perfectly. What a way to end six seasons!
On November 4's episode of "Revenge," Victoria Grayson (Madeleine Stowe) remarried her ex-husband Conrad Grayson (Henry Czerny) in a lavish Hamptons wedding. This marriage wasn't necessarily for love—the duo was reuniting so they would never have to testify against one another in court. Victoria knew that wearing white to marry someone you've already remarried is déclassé, so she opted for a stunning grey Vera Wang gown. Given the recent colored wedding dress trend, we're seriously on board with this one.
When Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) married Prince Louis Grimaldi (Hugo Becker) on "Gossip Girl," many were disappointed. After all, she had just confessed her true feelings to Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick). We all got over it quickly enough after seeing Blair in her stunning Vera Wang gown. Fit for a queen is an understatement.
When Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) married WASP prince Trey MacDougal (Kyle MacLachlan) on "Sex and the City," it seemed like a match made in heaven. However, just before their Park Avenue nuptials, Charlotte discovered Trey's sexual shortcomings. Nonetheless, she went along with the wedding. "Charlotte was 34, single, and standing in a $14,000 dress. She was getting married. Not even a low libido could stop her," said Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker). The dress in question was this Vera Wang stunner. "You want pasta, you go to Little Italy. You want wedding, you go Wang," her wedding planner assured her. He was right. The marriage didn't last — but the dress certainly did.
When it comes to iconic soap opera couples, there's no one quite like Luke Spencer and Laura Webber (Anthony Geary and Genie Francis) on "General Hospital." When they tied the knot, it was watched by 30 million viewers and was the highest-rated hour in American soap history. Laura channeled Cher at this wedding, wearing one of the most outrageous headpieces we've ever seen.
As of late, one of the ultimate TV brides is Lily van der Woodsen (Kelly Rutherford) on "Gossip Girl." The serial dater and socialite has had a slew of husbands, but when she married Rufus Humphrey (Matthew Settle) she looked her most radiant. An Upper East Side matron wouldn't settle for anything less than the best, so it's no surprise she rocked this simple and elegant Vera Wang number.
When Rachel Berry (Lea Michele) married high school sweetheart Finn Hudson (Cory Monteith) on "Glee," she opted for a '50s-inspired look partially based on Audrey Hepburn's wedding dress in "Funny Face." The dressed was made by the "Glee" team with Los Angeles bridal boutique L'ezu, and although we've had mixed feelings about Michele's off-screen looks, this dress was perfect.
One of our favorite TV weddings was between Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) and Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) on "Friends." Monica wore a very traditional dress by House of Bianchi — which was the perfect complement to a less than traditional wedding.
When Dr. Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl) married the handsome Dr. Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) on "Grey's Anatomy," Heigl opted for an embroidered Kenneth Pool gown. It was nice to see Izzie out of scrubs.
Just because you trick someone into marrying you, like Wilhelmina Slater (Vanessa Williams) did to Bradford Meade (Alan Dale) on "Ugly Betty," doesn't mean you can't look fabulous. Strapless Vera Wang was the way to go for this former supermodel and Botox superfan.
We can't get enough of Emily VanCamp. While she's keeping us entertained on "Revenge," we loved her as Rebecca Harper on "Brothers & Sisters." For her low key wedding with Justin Walker (Dave Annable), she wore a loose-fitting beach appropriate dress. When planning a beach wedding, always wear something that can double as a sarong.
When Brooke Davis (Sophia Bush) married Julian Baker (Austin Nichols) on "One Tree Hill," she looked radiant. Although Bush had married costar Chad Michael Murray a few years before in Vera Wang, Davis opted for a strapless tulle and lace mermaid wedding dress by BCBG. Who knew BCBG could do bridal?
Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) wed longtime love Luke (Scott Patterson) on "Gilmore Girls" in a chic and sophisticated $7,500 Monique Lhuillier dress. This remains one of the most practical yet glam gowns we've seen on TV.