Dating Diary: Is Revenge As Bittersweet As We Think?

Since biblical times, people have championed the notion of an “eye for an eye” when it comes to crossing someone in an injurious way. Throughout history, this idea has built momentum and shaped our legal system, religion, business affairs, personal relationships, and yes, even some of our favorite programs on television. But is revenge even a realistic endeavor when it comes to affairs of the heart? And how much are we putting at stake when we go above and beyond to demonstrate the hurt and pain we ourselves feel?

In my personal life, I’ve only given in to the temptation of revenge on a few occasions, mostly when I was younger and didn’t know any better. The funniest of which is when I decided to get back at a rather vain ex after he broke up with me by spiking his shampoo with hair bleach. (Apologies, C. if I in any way hurried allowed along your recent hair loss.) Yes, I can laugh about it now, but at the time it seemed rather satifying considering I was forced to watch him primp and preen as he wooed new conquests from across a crowded bar.

Since then, I’ve learned to curb these tendencies for the sake of my own personal mental health. When a (former) close friend took up with the man that I loved after I walked away from our five-year relationship, I fantasized about ways I could destroy both of them, like posting personal information on Facebook that would inevitably cause them hurt and harm if read by others. But in reviewing their sad histories and tendencies towards self-destructive behavior, it made me realize they themselves were their own worst enemies, and if I bided my time, and just sat back and watched from afar, eventually their own repetitive tendencies to do self-harm would be far more satisfying than anything I could ever inflict. On top of that (much like a prisoner trapped for 30 years in solitary confinement), their own guilt and memories would be much more unsettling punishment than anything I could ever dream up as retribution.

Perhaps this is far too passive for some of you who feel as though swift justice is the only thing that will satisfy your wounded hearts, but sometimes Hollywood paints an extreme and unsettling picture of what happens when revenge takes over our lives. While movies like Fatal Attraction and True Grit highlight the danger and violence associated with extreme acts of retribution, the TV show Revenge is an amazing wealth of life lessons if you skim beyond its frothy surface. While we root for Emily as she plots and schemes to destroy the very people who ruined her father and sent him to prison, we can’t help but notice the number of innocent people who become casualties during her quest OR the negative domino effect it has on her own life. Sure, the individuals on her hit list may be rich and powerful, but they were already miserable long before she decided to take them down. From broken marriages to dark and obsessive compulsions, Emily’s retribution is only momentary flash of pain in a long history of misery and unhappiness.

What goes around comes around. What you put out there comes back to you ten times over. Two wrongs don’t make a right. These are all karmic references that hold some simple hard truths. The energy we create is the energy that follows us through life. And while it might be satisfying to cut as deep as we’ve been cut, the simple fact of the matter is, it’s never going to take away the original act that hurt us. Though it may be hard to swallow when your heart has been ripped to pieces, living well IS the best revenge. And no matter how hard that is to see when we’re swathed in a heavy blanket of pain, ultimately moving forward and successfully finding someone who loves us the RIGHT way is a much better outcome than attempting to punish someone who tossed our love aside.