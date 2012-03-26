The Return Of Marissa Cooper: Mischa Barton Launches Clothing Line

Many of you have some not-so-stellar opinions about Mischa Barton, but I love her. Always have, always will. I’m a loyal lad, what can I say? She captured my heart as Marissa Cooper on The O.C. and I have spent the majority of my life trying to emulate Marissa’s buckwild behavior. Alas, I don’t have a pool thus making it hard when I want to have full-fledged nervous breakdowns and have nowhere to throw lawn furniture.

Anyway, since her days as the reigning queen of Orange County, it’s no secret that Mischa has struggled to get her career back on track. Mischa became a tabloid darling — but unfortunately not for the right reasons. Instead, the press slammed Mischa for her fluctuating weight, questionable fashion choices and unfortunate taste in men. Look, when you’re a young Hollywood hottie, it’s easy to get swept up in that scene, and that’s exactly what happened.

As of late though, it seems that Mischa’s luck is finally turning around. Her latest venture is a shopping website called Mischa’s Place, which features clothing, cosmetics and beauty products. The clothing, designed by her, is actually adorable and fully represents the “boho-chic” style which she has come to be known for. Take a look for yourself and purchase a few items. After all, Coop always helped her friends out in their times of need.

What do you think? Is this the sign of a major comeback, or does Mischa’s line fall flat? Click through the gallery above for a look back at some of her memorable fashion moments.