Retro Regression: Winners Of The GAP Daily Mirror Challenge

A couple of weeks ago we asked you to upload your best denim-based looks, drawing inspiration from the style icons of decades past, in order to win a prize from the Gap. Well, we’ve picked our favorites! The five stylish ladies selected will all be featured on the Gap 1969 stream, where they will be in the company of some of street-style’s most famous faces (ie: supermodels and the world’s top fashion bloggers). Check out the winners’ retro looks and read more about them below!

Kelly Nelson



The first prize winner paired her flares with a David Bowie shirt and leather jacket, giving us a great seventies vibe. Kelly also just started her very own blog, The Painted Dolls.

Mel Oooo



Mel O. titled her blog It’s Not Always About Height, but she certainly adds a few extra inches in these seventies-inspired Jeffrey Campbell platforms. We love how she topped her flowy silk shirt with a fitted denim vest.

Emily Fontaine



On her blog Le Quaintrelle, Emily revealed that whenever she wears this classic herringbone jacket, she feels like she “should smoke a pipe.” While her blazer might be a little old-school, her skinny jeans and sparkly oxfords make the look decidedly more modern.

Emy Koster



Hailing from Holland, Emy who writes a blog entitled Sweet Promises looks classically cool for a movie date. We’re loving the menswear-inspired jacket and the boldly colored crocodile clutch.

Chanelle Laurence



The author of The Penelope Times and owner of Penelope’s vintage clothing store shows us how to expertly work denim-on-denim.