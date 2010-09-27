Retro Regression: Upload Your Best Denim Daily Mirror To Win A Gap Prize!

A bone-chilling breeze officially descended on Manhattan last weekend, and with it came one very important realization cold weather complaints aside, we are more ready than ever to squeeze back into our favorite pair of jeans, without feeling like we’re peeling them off after a long, hot day. To get you a bit more excited about dragging your denim out of the closet, we’re offering a little incentive to get back into your skinnies, flares, jeggings and capris pronto. The question we want to know from you is this: Are you a capri kinda girl a la Audrey Hepburn, or do you prefer to serve up your jeans with some 70s flare… literally?

We’re calling it a retro regression. Upload your best celeb inspired look from the icons of yesteryear to our Daily Mirror section and we’ll pick five top looks that are inspiring us to travel back through a little lesson in denim history. The best look of them all will win a $50 gift certificate to Gap, but even better the most stylish five will get their look featured on the Gap 1969 Stream.

The contest will run from November 9 to November 15, so you have plenty of time to cook up your best denim look. So get styling, snapping and uploading.