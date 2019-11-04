Retro Fashion Trends Are Taking Over Right Now—Here Are 6 Ways I’m Wearing Them

Scroll To See More Images

I know that my mom’s closet is full of retro outfit ideas, but are these the type of styles that would hold up in today’s day and age? Probably not (sorry, Mom!!). But still, If you’re anything like me, you’d probably want to raid your mom’s (or grandma’s) old trunks of clothing to get in on this retro fashion trend—and put your own, modern twist on it.

Let’s back it up a bit. If you’re not familiar, the fashion trends of the ’60s and ’70s consisted of mostly A-line mini skirts, capri pants, tons of corduroy, flared jeans, plaid, muted warm tones, and ankle-length skirts—just to name a few. You could certainly pair these pieces with more modern styles (like crop tops and street style-worthy sneakers) for a more updated look. For the sartorially adventurous, this may sound intriguing.

On the other hand, some may stray away from wearing the ’60s- and ’70s-inspired pieces out of fear of looking like they’re visiting 2019 with their time machine. Fair. But for me, personally, I fell in love with retro fashion this year, and I have experimented and played around with many different ways to wear these styles without looking like a lamer version of my mom when she was 17.

My trick? I make sure to mix 2019 fashion in with my retro-inspired looks. Not only does it keep me from looking like I’m dressed up in historical cosplay, it also helps give the look a fresh update.

But you should see how I do this, yourself. Below, you’ll find six different looks I put together with inspo from ’60s and ’70s fashion.

Hat: writer’s own | Top: Lulus | Jacket: Lulus | Pants: Lulus | Boots: Lulus

If I could wear one outfit for the rest of my life, this may just be it. First of all, can we talk about these boots? The square toe simply screams ’70s-style, but when paired with a cool one-shoulder top and a fun pair of pants, it’s wearable in 2019. The cap makes the look even more retro, but if that’s too much for you, simply ditch it.

Sweater: Lulus | Blazer: Lulus | Pants: Lulus | Hat: Lack of Color | Shoes: Lulus

The excitement of a power suit will really never dull, if you ask me. Toss on a printed, matching suit, and there’s really nothing that can get in your way. The pattern is extremely retro-looking, so I paired it with a wide-brim hat from Lack of Color for a modern edge.

Pants: Lulus | Jacket: Lulus | Scarf: Echo New York | Shoes: writer’s own

Styling a pair of orange corduroy pants may sound like a huge feat, but it was surprisingly simple. My approach? Make them look badass. Instead of pairing these pants with a floral print button-up top (which may be a bit too retro), I used a belted leather jacket as my shirt. The mixed textures really refreshed the look and made it totally wearable in 2019.

Sweater: Heartloom | Skirt: JNSQ | Boots: Lulus | Beret: writer’s own

The basic white girl in me truly couldn’t resist taking this outfit into a field of leaves. This skirt could not be more mid-century, truly. When I paired it with this pink sweater and yellow beret, I was seriously hopping around like I was in 1967. This outfit is not too far off from what many of us wear on a typical day, but the pattern and color scheme totally give it that mid-century vibe.

Skirt: Amour Vert | Top: Lulus | Boots: Lulus | Hat: writer’s own

What better way to sport retro fashion than by wearing a chocolate brown leather button-up top? Answer: There is none. To make things more appropriate for 2019, I chose a skirt that had a modern, minimalistic pattern on it—and if you asked me, I think it all worked together!

Top: JNSQ | Cardigan: JNSQ | Vest: JNSQ | Skirt: JNSQ | Beret: Lulus | Boots: Lulus

This brown, leather A-line skirt must have been a staple in the ’60s and ’70s because, damn, it was hella cute. I grabbed a bright sweater and then layered on a cardigan and vest for warmth turning this look fall- (and 2019)-appropriate in an instant.