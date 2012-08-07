Retro Fashion Inspiration: Stylish Films From the 1960’s

Both on the runways, in the pages of magazines, and within our own community, we’ve been observing quite a hefty amount of retro references of late, especially those relating to the 1960s.

We’ve also noticed a massive variety of films from this period being mentioned by designers, stylists, and editors as key influences when it comes to their personal style.

We did some digging and rounded up some of the movies that are must-watch references when it comes to the style of the ’60s. With their costumes, makeup and plot lines, they’ve made a massive impact on the fashion world’s big influencers, and now, you can get inspired, too!

Be sure to tuck this list away for a rainy day, and let us know if there are any we missed!