StyleCaster
Share

23 Nostalgic Graphic Tees to Add Some Retro Flavor to Your Summer Wardrobe

What's hot
StyleCaster

23 Nostalgic Graphic Tees to Add Some Retro Flavor to Your Summer Wardrobe

Mia Maguire
by
23 Nostalgic Graphic Tees to Add Some Retro Flavor to Your Summer Wardrobe
Photo: Cierra Miller.

Scroll To See More Images

For whatever reason, I associate summertime with nostalgia, in all of its many manifestations and forms, and this just so happens to include my sartorial preferences as well. Retro graphic tees are one warm-weather staple that I find to be not only charming, but they’re also surprisingly versatile when it comes to their vast styling options. Naturally, I love to pair my vintage tees with jeans and cut-offs, but I also even like to throw them under a structured blazer for a professional-but-cool look at the office — it’s kind of become my signature. Although I will admit that copied this unexpected styling hack from my colleague — sorry, Val.

Anyway, because I like to consider myself an avid thrifter (or addict, whichever you prefer), my collection of authentic vintage tees, spanning from styles sporting heritage logo graphics to perfectly beat-up band tees, and my beloved 1960’s Coca-Cola tee that I admittedly paid up for at a high-end flea market is rather expansive so, I rarely find myself hunting for reproductions. However, I recently went on a searching spree and by accident, noticed a surprising amount of noteworthy retro-styled tees on some of my favorite e-tailers that had me reconsidering my loyalty to true vintage. While I may have come across as too snobbish to drop $25+ on a vintage-inspired tees earlier on, these offerings were so good that I actually found myself shamelessly reaching for my credit card while adding to cart. If you’re into throwback fashion, these adorable tees will surely hit the spot when it comes to sprucing up your summer wardrobe line up. Trust me.

10 Nostalgic Graphic Tee's to Add Some Retro Flavor to Summer Wardrobe | STYLECASTER

Revolve.

1. Show Me Your Mumu Havana Tee, $68 at Revolve

Summer vacation goals.

Show Me Your Mumu Havana Tee $68
buy it
10 Nostalgic Graphic Tee's to Add Some Retro Flavor to Summer Wardrobe | STYLECASTER

Urban Outfitters.

2. BDG Hang Out And Fall in Love Graphic Tee, $29 at Urban Outfitters

My two favorite summer activities, BTW.

BDG Hang Out And Fall in Love Graphic… $29
buy it

 

10 Nostalgic Graphic Tee's to Add Some Retro Flavor to Summer Wardrobe | STYLECASTER

Revolve.

3. Chaser 90s Daisy Baby Rib Tee, $62 at Revolve

The ’90s-inspired top missing from your closet.

Chaser 90s Daisy Baby Rib Tee $62
buy it
10 Nostalgic Graphic Tee's to Add Some Retro Flavor to Summer Wardrobe | STYLECASTER

Torrid.

4. All Love Is Equal Graphic Tee, $28.90 at Torrid

Just because Pride month is over, doesn’t mean we don’t have to keep spreading the message.

All Love Is Equal Graphic Tee $28.90
buy it
10 Nostalgic Graphic Tee's to Add Some Retro Flavor to Summer Wardrobe | STYLECASTER

Free People.

5. Stones Around The World Graphic Tee, $78 at Free People

One of the coolest Rolling Stones tees I’ve encountered.

Stones Around The World Graphic Tee $78
buy it
10 Nostalgic Graphic Tee's to Add Some Retro Flavor to Summer Wardrobe | STYLECASTER

Forever 21.

6. Love More Graphic Tee, $12.90 at Forever 21

Love you more.

Love More Graphic Tee $12.90
buy it
10 Nostalgic Graphic Tee's to Add Some Retro Flavor to Summer Wardrobe | STYLECASTER

Urban Outfitters.

7. Junk Food The Beatles Glitter Graphic Tee, $39 at Urban Outfitters

This t-shirt is even more striking in person — I’ve tried it on.

10 Nostalgic Graphic Tee's to Add Some Retro Flavor to Summer Wardrobe | STYLECASTER

ModCloth.

8. A Woman’s Place Ringer Tee, $25 at ModCloth

A retro tee with a feminist slogan? Yes, yes, yes.

A Woman's Place Ringer Tee $25
buy it
10 Nostalgic Graphic Tee's to Add Some Retro Flavor to Summer Wardrobe | STYLECASTER

Urban Outfitters,

9. No Mercy Cherub Baby Tee, $34 at Urban Outfitters

I own (and adore) this baby tee, and I think you will too.

No Mercy Cherub Baby Tee $34
buy it
10 Nostalgic Graphic Tee's to Add Some Retro Flavor to Summer Wardrobe | STYLECASTER

Revolve.

10. Madeworn X Revolve Rolling Stones 1972 Tee, $161 at Revolve

Another unique Rolling Stone tee to add to your growing collection. You can never own enough, right?

Madeworn x Revolve Rolling Stones Tee $161
buy it
10 Nostalgic Graphic Tee's to Add Some Retro Flavor to Summer Wardrobe | STYLECASTER

Free People.

11. Make Love Not War Graphic Tee, $58 at Free People

A ’60s mantra as good as this never gets stale.

Make Love Not War Graphic Tee $58
buy it
10 Nostalgic Graphic Tee's to Add Some Retro Flavor to Your Summer Wardrobe | STYLECASTER

Revolve.

12. Le Superbe Dawn Patrol Baseball Tee, $135 at Revolve

The graphic + pink accent sleeves on this tee left me swooning.

Le Superbe Dawn Patrol Baseball Tee $135
buy it
10 Nostalgic Graphic Tee's to Add Some Retro Flavor to Your Summer Wardrobe | STYLECASTER

Asos.

13. Weekday Feeling Good Oversized Slogan Tee, $19 at Asos

Because tie dye is back, guys.

Weekday Oversized Slogan Tee $19
buy it
10 Nostalgic Graphic Tee's to Add Some Retro Flavor to Your Summer Wardrobe | STYLECASTER

Urban Outfitters.

14. Junkfood Throwback Mustang Tee, $39 at Urban Outfitters

I love an old-school muscle car, but this graphic tee is obviously more budget-friendly.

Junk Food Throwback Mustang Tee $39
buy it
10 Nostalgic Graphic Tee's to Add Some Retro Flavor to Your Summer Wardrobe | STYLECASTER

SheIn.

15. SheIn Graphic Print Tie Dye Tee, $12 at SheIn

Good vibes, only.

Graphic Print Tie Dye Tee $12
buy it
10 Nostalgic Graphic Tee's to Add Some Retro Flavor to Your Summer Wardrobe | STYLECASTER

Anthropologie.

16. Stay Golden Graphic Tee, $68 at Anthropologie

A must-have for the ’70s-style-obsessed.

Stay Golden Graphic Tee $68
buy it
10 Nostalgic Graphic Tee's to Add Some Retro Flavor to Your Summer Wardrobe | STYLECASTER

Amazon.

17. Bring On The Sunshine Graphic Tee, $18.99 at Amazon

Bring it on.

Sunshine Graphic Tee $18.99
buy it
10 Nostalgic Graphic Tee's to Add Some Retro Flavor to Your Summer Wardrobe | STYLECASTER

Forever 21.

18. Alice in Wonderland Tie Dye Graphic Tee, $19.90 at Forever 21

Is this not the most neo-psychedelic tee you’ve ever seen?

Alice in Wonderland Graphic Tee $19.90
buy it
10 Nostalgic Graphic Tee's to Add Some Retro Flavor to Your Summer Wardrobe | STYLECASTER

H&M.

19. Thank U, Next Graphic Tee, $14.99 at H&M

Shout out to Ariana.

Thank U, Next Tee $14.99
buy it
10 Nostalgic Graphic Tee's to Add Some Retro Flavor to Your Summer Wardrobe | STYLECASTER

Zara.

20. Disney Lion King T-Shirt, $25.90 at Zara

With the new “Lion King” movie about to hit theaters next week, this Zara tee feels like a solid investment piece.

Disney Lion King T-Shirt $25.90
buy it
10 Nostalgic Graphic Tee's to Add Some Retro Flavor to Your Summer Wardrobe | STYLECASTER

Shopbop.

21. Re/Done Wild Child Graphic Tee, $110 at Shopbop

Wild at heart.

Re/Done Wild Child Tee Shirt $110
buy it
10 Nostalgic Graphic Tee's to Add Some Retro Flavor to Your Summer Wardrobe | STYLECASTER

Reformation.

22. The Perfect Vintage Tee, $38 at Reformation

Clearly, Havana + retro tees have affinity for one another, and I dig it.

The Perfect Vintage Tee $38
buy it
10 Nostalgic Graphic Tee's to Add Some Retro Flavor to Your Summer Wardrobe | STYLECASTER

Torrid.

23. Desert Dreams Graphic Tee, $34.90 at Torrid

Dreaming of a desert getaway but can’t swing it? Here’s the next best option.

Desert Dreams Graphic Tee $34.90
buy it

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Tags:
share