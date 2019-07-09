23 Nostalgic Graphic Tees to Add Some Retro Flavor to Your Summer Wardrobe

Scroll To See More Images

For whatever reason, I associate summertime with nostalgia, in all of its many manifestations and forms, and this just so happens to include my sartorial preferences as well. Retro graphic tees are one warm-weather staple that I find to be not only charming, but they’re also surprisingly versatile when it comes to their vast styling options. Naturally, I love to pair my vintage tees with jeans and cut-offs, but I also even like to throw them under a structured blazer for a professional-but-cool look at the office — it’s kind of become my signature. Although I will admit that copied this unexpected styling hack from my colleague — sorry, Val.

Anyway, because I like to consider myself an avid thrifter (or addict, whichever you prefer), my collection of authentic vintage tees, spanning from styles sporting heritage logo graphics to perfectly beat-up band tees, and my beloved 1960’s Coca-Cola tee that I admittedly paid up for at a high-end flea market is rather expansive so, I rarely find myself hunting for reproductions. However, I recently went on a searching spree and by accident, noticed a surprising amount of noteworthy retro-styled tees on some of my favorite e-tailers that had me reconsidering my loyalty to true vintage. While I may have come across as too snobbish to drop $25+ on a vintage-inspired tees earlier on, these offerings were so good that I actually found myself shamelessly reaching for my credit card while adding to cart. If you’re into throwback fashion, these adorable tees will surely hit the spot when it comes to sprucing up your summer wardrobe line up. Trust me.

1. Show Me Your Mumu Havana Tee, $68 at Revolve

Summer vacation goals.

2. BDG Hang Out And Fall in Love Graphic Tee, $29 at Urban Outfitters

My two favorite summer activities, BTW.

3. Chaser 90s Daisy Baby Rib Tee, $62 at Revolve

The ’90s-inspired top missing from your closet.

4. All Love Is Equal Graphic Tee, $28.90 at Torrid

Just because Pride month is over, doesn’t mean we don’t have to keep spreading the message.

5. Stones Around The World Graphic Tee, $78 at Free People

One of the coolest Rolling Stones tees I’ve encountered.

6. Love More Graphic Tee, $12.90 at Forever 21

Love you more.

7. Junk Food The Beatles Glitter Graphic Tee, $39 at Urban Outfitters

This t-shirt is even more striking in person — I’ve tried it on.

8. A Woman’s Place Ringer Tee, $25 at ModCloth

A retro tee with a feminist slogan? Yes, yes, yes.

9. No Mercy Cherub Baby Tee, $34 at Urban Outfitters

I own (and adore) this baby tee, and I think you will too.

10. Madeworn X Revolve Rolling Stones 1972 Tee, $161 at Revolve

Another unique Rolling Stone tee to add to your growing collection. You can never own enough, right?

11. Make Love Not War Graphic Tee, $58 at Free People

A ’60s mantra as good as this never gets stale.

12. Le Superbe Dawn Patrol Baseball Tee, $135 at Revolve

The graphic + pink accent sleeves on this tee left me swooning.

13. Weekday Feeling Good Oversized Slogan Tee, $19 at Asos

Because tie dye is back, guys.

14. Junkfood Throwback Mustang Tee, $39 at Urban Outfitters

I love an old-school muscle car, but this graphic tee is obviously more budget-friendly.

15. SheIn Graphic Print Tie Dye Tee, $12 at SheIn

Good vibes, only.

16. Stay Golden Graphic Tee, $68 at Anthropologie

A must-have for the ’70s-style-obsessed.

17. Bring On The Sunshine Graphic Tee, $18.99 at Amazon

Bring it on.

18. Alice in Wonderland Tie Dye Graphic Tee, $19.90 at Forever 21

Is this not the most neo-psychedelic tee you’ve ever seen?

19. Thank U, Next Graphic Tee, $14.99 at H&M

Shout out to Ariana.

20. Disney Lion King T-Shirt, $25.90 at Zara

With the new “Lion King” movie about to hit theaters next week, this Zara tee feels like a solid investment piece.

21. Re/Done Wild Child Graphic Tee, $110 at Shopbop

Wild at heart.

22. The Perfect Vintage Tee, $38 at Reformation

Clearly, Havana + retro tees have affinity for one another, and I dig it.

23. Desert Dreams Graphic Tee, $34.90 at Torrid

Dreaming of a desert getaway but can’t swing it? Here’s the next best option.

