The Best Retro Appliances: Our 7 Top Picks

The Best Retro Appliances: Our 7 Top Picks

Leah Bourne
The Best Retro Appliances: Our 7 Top Picks
In recent years, the big decor trend has been to hide kitchen appliances, rather to show them off, but that is changing in a big way. Lately it seems retro appliances in colors like pastel pink, burnt orange, and mint green are popping up in the homes of some of the coolest influencers. So the next time you are shopping for a refrigerator think to yourself, “Why not show it off?”
From a mint green blender to an old-school microwave, scroll through our favorite retro appliances on the shelves now.
Nothing will make your kitchen pop quite like this SMEG Refrigerator in pink ($1,999, westelm.com). 

Not looking to make a huge commitment to the retro appliances trend? This Dualit Classic Toaster in mint green ($319.99, target.com) will do the trick. 

This Big Chill Retro Dishwasher ($1,695, bigchill.com) in orange has a fun 1970s feel to it. It would be a true statement piece in any kitchen. 

Don't you just want to make 1950s-inspired TV dinners with this Nostalgia Electrics Retro Series .9-cu ft Microwave Oven ($85, walmart.com)? 

Every home should have a Coca-Cola Vending Fridge ($189.99, sharperimage.com) as far as we are concerned.

Northstar's all-gas range in yellow (price on request, elmirastoveworks.com) would be the perfect addition to any retro-inspired kitchen. 

The Waring Pro 2 Speed Blender in retro green ($99.99, bestbuy.com) is perfect for setting up on your own impromptu milk shop.

