Neiman Marcus and Target Team Up With CFDA for Holiday Collection

Maybe it’s just us, but it seems like the CFDA is getting some much-deserved love as of late. Between a killer new roster of Incubator participants to the growing influence of the council on the city’s myriad business initiatives, American fashion is starting to establish itself in the quickly evolving fashion sphere.

Now comes news of a new and exciting partnership: According to WWD, Target and Neiman Marcus are teaming up with 24 prominent CFDA designers (including Proenza Schouler, DVF and Marc Jacob) to bring their avid shoppers a joint holiday collection that will hit stores December 1. The move is a bold step for both luxury and lower-price retailers, not to mention a huge new opportunity for the CFDA and its membership.

Target is no stranger to designer collaborations, having crashed its website launching capsule collections with the likes of Missoni and Rodarte. So, the question most are timid to ask is: What’s in it for Neiman Marcus? In a recent WWD article, Karen Katz, President and CEO of Neiman’s, divulged that “Target really has the supply chain to help get these products designed and manufactured at the quality level we both want.”

Not only will items be for up for purchase at a more reasonable price point (ranging from $7.99 to $499.99), shoppers will be able to snatch up some major gifts at either Target or Neiman Marcus — both online and across a broad swath range each of their respective stores.

With designers curating items ranging from trademark men’s and womenswear to even pet accessories (wahoo!), we’re definitely eager to get a peek at the whole collection. The kicker though? Together the retailers are donating a whopping $1 million to the CFDA, which to us is basically Christmas come early.