More Than Half Of Americans Shop To Feel Better: Survey

We’ve all done it: Used shopping to lift our spirits after a bad breakup, bad news, or just a bad day at the office. Turns out, a good portion of the country also relies on retail therapy as a potent mood booster.

New research findings released today by online shopping website Ebates.com reveal that more than half (51.8%) of Americans engage in retail therapy, with 63.9% of women and 39.8% of men shopping to improve their mood.

A national survey of 1,000 adults discovered that the number one item women buy when indulging in retail therapy is clothes (57.9%) and the number one item American men buy when indulging in retail therapy is food (28.1%). Other top items each gender buys includes shoes (32.4% of women), electronics (27.4% of men), and books or magazines (28.7% of women).

A few other interesting discoveries from the survey include:

· More than half (66.6%) of Americans think online shopping provides better retail therapy than physical shopping.

· Getting a deal makes as many as 80.7% of Americans feel best when indulging in retail therapy.

· One out of five (18.9%) Americans engage in retail therapy to improve their mood after a bad day at work

· 14.6% engage after bad news

· 12.2% engage after a fight with a significant other

Obviously, retail therapy can be a harmless release if it’s done sporadically (and wisely—$100 here and there won’t hurt, but maxing out your credit cards on that new Proenza Schouler bag because your boss yelled at you probably isn’t the smartest way to deal.)

The silver lining: At least folks are spending, which means the economy is getting a boost—even if it’s slight—from our daily frustrations.