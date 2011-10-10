A Retail Game Changer: Canadian Brand Joe Fresh Hits NYC!

Canadian supermarket brand spin-off Joe Fresh, which opened a store in the Hamptons this summer, is expanding this month with both permanent AND pop-up shops coming to New York and New Jersey just in time for the holidays.

So, why should you care? Well, Joe Fresh’s creative director, Joseph Mimran, founded Club Monaco years ago before selling the brand to Ralph Lauren, and certainly knows a thing or two about what consumers want. Joe Fresh is his wildly successful effort at interpreting designer trends for the budget market. Think Target meets Uniqlo, but even cheaper!

Click through to see our exclusive images of the temporary store on Madison Avenue. (BTW, We’re not kidding when we say that the prices are good and that the stores are totally worth checking out.)

Store Photos: Jordan Kopstein