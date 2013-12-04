The Best Restaurants In Miami: Where Foodies Eat In Miami

Michael's Genuine Food & Drink

This Mediterranean-influenced eatery in the Design District is often cited a Miami trailblazer. Expect homey, seasonal dishes, made using the restaurant's wood burning oven, like thin-crust pizza topped with roasted yellow tomatoes and organic ricotta.

Insider's Tip: Don't have a reservation? Show up on the early side to land a seat at the bar in the back, which has views of the open kitchen.

130 NE 40th Street, Miami, michaelsgenuine.com