The Best Restaurants In Miami: Where Foodies Eat In Miami

Miami hasn’t alwasy been heralded as a foodie town, but that is changing in a big way thanks to newly opened spots in the trendy Design District, along with fine dining star openings in South Beach.
Here, our 10 favorite restaurants in Miami that are sure to please the pickiest of foodies.
MORE:
The Ultimate Party Guide To Art Basel Miami 2013
31 Things To Do Before December 31
Miami hasn't alwasy been heralded as a foodie town, but that is changing in a big way thanks to newly opened spots in the trendy Design District, along with fine dining star openings in South Beach. Here, our 10 favorite restaurants in Miami that are sure to please the pickiest of foodies.
Michael's Genuine Food & Drink
This Mediterranean-influenced eatery in the Design District is often cited a Miami trailblazer. Expect homey, seasonal dishes, made using the restaurant's wood burning oven, like thin-crust pizza topped with roasted yellow tomatoes and organic ricotta.
Insider's Tip: Don't have a reservation? Show up on the early side to land a seat at the bar in the back, which has views of the open kitchen.
130 NE 40th Street, Miami, michaelsgenuine.com
The Federal Food Drink & Provisions
Relatively new to the Miami dining scene, this restaurant is all about nostalgia, both with its decor and menu. Vintage-inspired wallpaper, shelves of food-filled Mason jars, and wood tables compliment food like The Federal classic, Jar O'Duck, a classic duck-rillettes served alongside charred marshmallows and candied sweet potatos.
Insider's Tip: Be sure to hang out at the bar and enjoy one of the six draft brews on offer, along with snacks.
5132 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, thefederalmiami.com
Makoto
Master chef Makoto Okuwa receives shipments of fish from Japan three times a week. No surprise that the sushi here is hailed as "life changing."
Insider's Tip: Don't miss The Kobe Air Bread, a seared slice of Kobe beef that sits atop a puffed cracker alongside horseradish foam.
9700 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, makoto-restaurant.com
Photo:
Simon hare Photography Â©2010
The Bazaar by José Andrés
The Bazaar was one of the most eagerly anticipated Miami openings in years, and the restaurant lives up to the buzz. Come here for the scene, along with some of the most inventive tapas dishes around.
Insider's Tip: Don't leave here without ordering one of the restaurant's signature caipirinhas, which are made tableside.
1701 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, thebazaar.com
Michy's
If you were to single out one culinary star in Miami, it would undoubtedly be Michelle Bernstein, behind Michy's. This 50-seat tapas-style restaurant includes a rotating menu, perfect for sharing. Standouts on the menu include everything from gazpacho with grapes to braised short ribs.
Insider's Tip: There are over 20 different wines available by the glass here, so don't be afraid to experiment with pairings.
6927 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, michysmiami.com
Mandolin Aegean Bistro
You wouldn't expect to find one of the best Greek restaurants in the country in Southern Florida, but Mandolin Aegean Bistro delivers in spades.
Insider's Tip: Sit outside on the patio, and feel like you have just been whisked away to Santorini.
4312 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami, mandolinmiami.com
Naoe
The omakase-only menu at this 17-seat restaurant is the ultimate splurge. Expect a four-item bento box followed by numerous courses of nigiri sushi and dessert, all decided on by chef Kevin Cory.
Insider's Tip: Reservations are required, and special requests can be made seven days in advance.
661 Brickell Key Drive, Miami, naoemiami.com
Gigi
Crowds regularly spill out into the parking lot at this 96-seat restaurant in the Design District. Come here for Asian-influenced dishes with a Southern accent. We love that most of the produce and fish has been locally sourced.
Insider's Tip: This restaurant is open till 3 a.m.
3470 North Miami Avenue, Miami, giginow.com
Photo:
Juan Fernando Ayora
The Cypress Room
This 1920s themed restaurant with white linen tablecloths and dangling chandeliers is also a foodies paradise thanks to an inventive menu with items including lamb tartare, cote de boeuf for two, and "thrice" cooked fries.
Insider's Tip: Don't be afraid to try menu items like frog legs and antelope, they won't disappoint.
3620 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami, thecypressroom.com
Oak Tavern
Created by Brooklyn-born David Brancha, come here for the impressive small plates like a spicy gazpacho verde and warm fava beans along paired with a poached egg.
Insider's Tip: The best seats in the house are underneath the namesake Oak tree in the patio.
35 NE 40th Street, Miami, oaktavernmiami.com