18 Resort Outfits to Copy Right Now

Designers have been showing off their resort collections in recent weeks—a collection that lands in stores in October and often sits on the floor for as long as five months to act as a transitional season between fall and spring. While for years resort collections were what you bought to wear on tropical getaways, the season is increasingly important to the financial success of designers—these are the clothes that more often than not sell. Key trends from this resort season have included everything from tie-dye to pastels, trends that are as far as we are concerned, are perfect for right now.
Considering these are clothes that won’t hit stores for four-months (that’s a long time from now, people), we’ve pulled our favorite looks from the collections that feel ripe to be copied now.
From Louis Vuitton’s eye-catching pink pants to Rosie Assoulin’s crisp shirtdresses, you’ll be ahead of the curve drawing inspiration from these looks.
Copy this white on white look from Altuzarra's resort collection pairing a crisp white button down and white pencil skirt. Finish the look with a pair of snakeskin sandals.
Are tube tops back? Thanks to Balenciaga Creative Director Alexander Wang, the answer is yes. Mimic this look with a pair of low-slung wide leg trousers and a tube top, for the quintessential '90s minimalist look, that feels just right for now.
Pastels on pastels on pastels are perfect for summer. Mimic this look from Bottega Veneta's resort collection wearing a pastel top, skirt, and pair of shoes.
Looking for a sexy, but casual weekend outfit? Get inspired by this look from Rag & Bone's resort collection. All you need is a sexy knit dress and a pair of slip-on sneakers.
Tory Burch is a mix master when it comes to prints, a skill she showed off in spades with her recent resort collection. Combine stripes and florals, like Burch did here, and you'll be on point for summer.
The great thing about the warm weather is getting to wear shorts. The downside? Figuring out how to wear them. Do as Jenni Kayne did in her recent resort collection and pair white shorts with a polka dot blouse, for a look that is both casual and elegant.
Sick of wearing dresses to cocktail events? Get inspired by this look from Lanvin's resort collection and pair a satin skirt with a lace blouse instead.
Take inspiration from Michael Kors' resort collection and scoop up a white maxi skirt wearing it with a safari vest. This look is bohemian-chic at its best.
Combine a button down blue oxford (we all have one) with a wine colored skirt to mimic this look from Nina Ricci's resort collection. This outfit couldn't be more perfect for the office.
While you won't be able to copy this look from Burberry Prorsum to a t, take inspiration from the idea behind it and pair an evening skirt with beads or sequins or paillettes along with a graphic tee. Voila.
Looking for an outfit for a summer afternoon party? Look no further for outfit inspiration than this polka dot dress and brogues combo that came down the runway at Ralph Lauren's resort show.
Short suits have been a huge trend in recent seasons, and we love this take from Oscar de la Renta that doesn't involve having to buy a whole suit. Simply pair a great boxy blazer with a pair of shorts (just make sure they are of the tailored variety) and you are good to go!
Peruse through photos from Louis Vuitton's most recent resort show and you'll notice one dominant item: pink pants! We don't want to wait till October to get on board this trend, we are ready now!
This floral on floral ensemble from Narciso Rodriguez is utterly gorgeous. It's also quite easy to copy.
Perfect for work, or a summer day party, we are huge fans of the belted shirt dress, mastered by Rosie Assoulin in her recent resort collection.
A huge trend from the resort shows was tie-dye, particularly from Alexander Wang. Between tie-dye jackets, tie-dye pants, and tie-dye t-shirts, this is something we can't wait to wear.
Wes Gordon showed matching print sets like this pencil skirt and top combo in his most recent resort collection. Look for matching print sets either skirts and tops or pants and blouses, to get the look now.
For a fresh take on cocktail attire for summer copy this look from Veronica Beard's resort collection—a white shift dress paired with a headscarf.