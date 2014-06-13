18 Resort Outfits to Copy Right Now

Designers have been showing off their resort collections in recent weeks—a collection that lands in stores in October and often sits on the floor for as long as five months to act as a transitional season between fall and spring. While for years resort collections were what you bought to wear on tropical getaways, the season is increasingly important to the financial success of designers—these are the clothes that more often than not sell. Key trends from this resort season have included everything from tie-dye to pastels, trends that are as far as we are concerned, are perfect for right now.

Considering these are clothes that won’t hit stores for four-months (that’s a long time from now, people), we’ve pulled our favorite looks from the collections that feel ripe to be copied now.

From Louis Vuitton’s eye-catching pink pants to Rosie Assoulin’s crisp shirtdresses, you’ll be ahead of the curve drawing inspiration from these looks.