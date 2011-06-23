Resort 2012 Trend: A Vest to Impress

Earlier today, we saw Sarah Burton catching on to the utilitarian trend with her Resort 2012 collection for Alexander McQueen. As I browsed the rest of the shows from the season so far it became apparent that Burton is only one of the many who have decided to spice up an essential of utility dressingthe vest.

Designers have upped the ante with this garmentone previously synonymous with fishermen and the SWAT teamwhich means that it will surely become a cool-girl wardrobe staple in the near future.

Alexander Wang was the leader of the pack with his scuba-inspired vests fit for the edgiest of urban it-kids. For the less adventurous of us,more delicate but equally as outfit-enhancing versions have also appeared at Thakoon Addition, Vera Wang, and Acne. Either way, throw one on over a dress or a pair of shorts and, voil! You’re good to go.

Click through for more vests to impress from Resort 2012.