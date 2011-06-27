Resort 2012 Trend: The Rainbow Connection

If you prefer a wardrobe of neutrals or monochromatic black and were hoping that the crazy color schemes that dominated the Spring 2011 collections were a one-season thing, I hate to break it to you: rainbow hues aren’t going anywhere fast. Vivid brights and jewel tones popped up on plenty of the Fall 2011 runways in the form of solid skirts, pants and dresses, but designers got a little cray cray with the color combos for Resort 2012 and went Roy G. Biv all over the collections. From Christopher Kane‘s prismatic gradient to Henry Holland‘s Mexican-inspired stripes, prepare to shock your closet with an explosion of rainbow colors this winter.

