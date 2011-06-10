StyleCaster
Resort 2012 Trend: Prints to the Max

If you thought wild and crazy prints like those shown at Prada and Stella McCartney for Spring 2011 were a one season wonder, think again! They’re back in a big way for Resort 2012, and if you didn’t get your practice mixing and matching prints to create quirky combos, you’re going to want to take a crash course before these collections hit stores. Everyone from Derek Lam to Jen Kao partook in the super fun print trend, joining some of the masters of graphic fabrics, Suno and DVF.

Click through for some of our favorite patterns of the Resort 2012 season so far!

1 of 22

Phillip Lim

ADAM

Jen Kao

Jen Kao

Balenciaga

Suno

Suno

Suno

Preen

Preen

Preen

Derek Lam

Derek Lam

Anna Sui

Anna Sui

Diane von Furstenberg

Diane von Furstenberg

Diane von Furstenberg

Marc by Marc Jacobs

Thakoon

Thakoon

