Resort 2012 Trend: A Palette of Primaries

If you were (or still are) a Daria fan, you might remember that the astute Sandi, President of the Fashion Club, once said, “Mixing primaries during daylight hours? Not done.” Well, we think she’d change her mind if she saw the looks from the Resort 2012 collections thus far.

After perusing look after look, I couldn’t help but notice that blue, yellow and red hues popped up everywherefrom YSL’s nautical take on the palette to Thakoon’s folksy primary prints. I usually associate these colors with my Kindergarten daysyou know, the color wheel?so maybe the designers were feeling a bit playful. After all, resort is all about one of the most fun activities we adults can partake in: vacation!

