Resort 2012 Trend: Laser Cut Lace

Fashion seems to be getting all technologically savvy on usVogue.com won a Webby Award last night, and laser-cut lace is making an appearance throughout a number of the Resort 2012 collections.

But don’t fretthis isn’t your grandmother’s lace. The laser-cut trend provides a classy way to show some skin while you’re vacationing in Tahiti next winter, or if you’re not the jet-setting type, maybe you’ll have to experiment with some layering if you’re stuck at home freezing your butt off.

Designers like Rebecca Minkoff and Emilio Pucci added some oomph to their lacey ensembles with bright blue and yellow hues, while others, like Erdem for instance, opted to use the laser cut to create some seriously elegant evening wear.

Click through to see the rest of the freshly-cut lace creations from Resort 2012 thus far.